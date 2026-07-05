BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON HOSTS INAUGURAL LUNAR NEW YEAR CELEBRATION AT BRONX BOROUGH HALL

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﻿Bronx, NY—Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson hosted the first-ever Lunar New Year celebration at Bronx Borough Hall, marking a historic first and honoring the rich cultural traditions and contributions of Asian American communities across the Bronx. Celebrating the Year of the Fire Horse, the event brought together residents, community leaders, and cultural organizations for an afternoon of community celebration and recognition. The program featured cultural presentations, interactive art pieces, performances, and a keynote address from New York State Assembly Member Grace Lee, who also serves as the Chairwoman for the NYS Assembly Asian Pacific American Task Force. Cultural programming featured live calligraphy from artists with the New York Chinese Cultural Arts organization, offering residents the opportunity to receive traditional calligraphy featuring their names and Lunar New Year blessings. Performances by the Kalmyk Heritage Center highlighted Mongolian cultural dance, showcasing the diversity of traditions represented in the borough. "This inaugural Lunar New Year Celebration is an opportunity to recognize the vibrant Asian American communities that continue to help shape the cultural fabric of our borough every day," said Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson. "Our borough is at its strongest when we uplift and celebrate each other's cultures and create space for community connection to ensure that every resident feels seen, valued, and represented."

During the celebration, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson presented awards to community leaders, including Andy Lin, Chairman of the United Nations Commutech Group; Lana Tu, Chairwoman of the Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Committee at the NYC Administration for Children's Services; and the Kalmyk Heritage Center, honoring them for their leadership and contributions to advancing and uplifting Asian American & Pacific Islander communities in the Bronx and beyond. ﻿ -30-

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