BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON`S STATEMENT ON BRONX WEEK 2026

﻿Bronx, NY- Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson announced today that Bronx Week 2026 will be paused and will not move forward as traditionally planned, as the Borough President’s Office shifts its focus in response to a significant budget deficit and the broader fiscal challenges facing New York City.

The Borough President emphasized that this decision was not made lightly, but rather with careful consideration of the moment facing the City and the needs of Bronx residents.

“This is not the end of Bronx Week; it is a pause,” said Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson. “During the start of our next chapter, this moment gives us the opportunity to reimagine what Bronx Week can and should look like for the future. We want it to return stronger, more inclusive, more impactful, and reflective of the full spirit and pride of our Borough.”

The decision also comes as the Borough President’s Office re-evaluates inherited partnerships to ensure they meet the standards of the Borough President’s Office and achieve the maximum impact for the Borough. The office is undertaking a broader evaluation of its partnerships to ensure alignment with its fiscal responsibilities and long-term vision for the Borough.

“Bronx Week remains a cherished institution, and we are deeply grateful to the sponsors, community partners, media partners, staff, volunteers, and supporters who have made it such a tremendous success,” Gibson added. “We look forward to celebrating together again next year. Until then, our focus remains on the critical work ahead and delivering meaningful, measurable impact for the residents and families we are honored to serve.”

"I applaud our Borough President for keeping Bronxites front and center during these challenging times. Her difficult decision reflects a commitment to responsible leadership and being a good steward of the public trust. While Bronx Week is a cherished tradition that celebrates the pride and culture of our borough, we understand the incredible importance of making fiscally responsible decisions. I look forward to continuing our partnership with the Borough President’s Office to support initiatives that strengthen our local economy and uplift businesses and communities across the Bronx," said Lisa Sorin, President & CEO, Bronx Chamber of Commerce.

"Bronx Week has always been an important moment for our borough to come together and celebrate the culture, businesses, and community spirit that make the Bronx so special. While we will certainly miss the celebration this year, I support Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson’s decision to pause the event in light of the current fiscal climate. Responsible leadership requires making thoughtful and sometimes difficult decisions to ensure public resources are used wisely. We appreciate the Borough President’s continued commitment to supporting Bronx businesses and look forward to working together to strengthen our commercial corridors and local economy in the months ahead," said Trey Jenkins, 161st Street Business Improvement District Executive Director.

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