BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON HOSTS FOURTH ANNUAL BRONX IFTAR DINNER DIALOGUE UNDER THE THEME "UNITY IN DIVERSITY"

Bronx, NY— On Thursday, March 5th, 2026, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson joined Emblem Health, Ponce Bank, Rethink Food, Afrikana, EV Love, Morris Heights Health Center, the Council of People's Organization, ICNA Relief, the African Advisory Council, Muslim advocates, faith leaders, and community partners at Bronx Borough Hall for the 4th Annual Bronx Iftar Dinner Dialogue in celebration of Ramadan. Yahay Obeid, Outreach Liaison for the Bronx Muslim Center and President of Arab American Aviation Professionals, served as the emcee for the evening, with performances by the Bronx Muslim Center and remarks from NYPD Detective Amen.

The annual Iftar Dinner Dialogue brought together Bronx residents, faith leaders, elected officials, and community partners to reflect on the meaning of Ramadan and celebrate the borough's rich cultural and religious diversity. The evening provided an opportunity for community members to gather in fellowship, share reflections of faith and service, and strengthen relationships across communities.

"As we gather as a borough during the holy month of Ramadan, we are reminded of the values of compassion, generosity, and unity that bring our communities together," said Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson. "The Bronx is home to a vibrant and diverse Islamic community whose leadership, service, and cultural contributions strengthen our borough each and every day. This annual Iftar dinner dialogue allows us to come together in reflection and fellowship while honoring those who continue to uplift and support our communities."

The program also included reflections on Ramadan and fasting, remarks from Borough President Gibson, and a recognition ceremony honoring community leaders for their service and contributions across the Bronx and New York City. This year's honorees included Zennatul Ferdos, Ishaq Alper, Imam Wesley Lebron, Ago Kolenovic, Hafiz Hako of Omeragic, Imam Abdul Azeez, Sahar Aziz, Marjorie (Maajeida) Farrell, Hatou Camara, Mercy Bakery, and Sanasa Kaba. The evening concluded with the call to prayer and the breaking of the fast. The evening concluded with the call to prayer by NYPD Detective Amen. -30-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.