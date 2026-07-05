BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON`S STATEMENT ON THE RELEASE OF ﻿ DYLAN LOPEZ CONTRERAS

"After 10 months of unjust detention, we are relieved to hear that Dylan Lopez Contreras has been released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and is returning to his family here in New York City. Dylan`s experience in custody is beyond unacceptable, and his story reflects a disturbing pattern of unfair enforcement by federal authorities that has harmed countless families across our nation.

A person’s immigration status is never an excuse for human rights abuses, and we condemn any practice by this federal administration that treats our residents as less deserving of dignity or protection. The Bronx is proudly a borough of immigrants, and we will continue to fight for the rights and protections of our immigrant communities regardless of any action taken to undermine their safety and security."

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