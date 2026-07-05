BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON HOSTS TRANS DAY OF VISIBILITY EVENT

Bronx, NY- On Monday, March 30th, 2026, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson in collaboration with Destination Tomorrow and the Bronx LGBTQIA+ Taskforce, will host a Trans Day of Visibility event, honoring the strength, resilience, and contributions of transgender and nonbinary communities while uplifting the importance of visibility, dignity, and inclusion across the Bronx and New York City. The event will feature remarks from Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, Council Member Justin Sanchez, representatives from the Office of the Attorney General, and the New York City Commission on Human Rights. The program will also include a moderated conversation led by Tabytha Gonzalez, Director of Policy & Advocacy at Destination Tomorrow, with panelists including Hansberry, Alex Sanchez, Asha Lyons of VNS Health, and Mizz Turner of Destination Tomorrow, focused on addressing current updates regarding legal protections in New York and access to gender-affirming care.

WHAT: Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, in partnership with Destination Tomorrow and the Bronx LGBTQIA+ Taskforce, will host a Trans Day of Visibility event centered on community dialogue, education, and advocacy, highlighting legal protections in New York and access to gender-affirming care. WHEN: Monday, March 30th, 2026, from 12 PM to 3 PM WHERE: Hostos Community College- C Building, East Academic Complex, 450 Grand Concourse (3rd Floor, Room C-391), Bronx, NY 10451





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