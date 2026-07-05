BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON HOSTS GREEK HERITAGE CELEBRATION

BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON TO HOST ANNUAL GREEK HERITAGE MONTH CELEBRATION AT THE ST. PETER THE APOSTLE GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH

Bronx, NY-- Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson will host a celebration of Greek Heritage Month, honoring the rich history, culture, and contributions of the Greek community in the Bronx. The event will be held at St. Peter the Apostle Greek Orthodox Church and will be emceed by Dr. Despina Afentouli, featuring musical and cultural performances by students at the Greek American Afternoon School of St. Peter the Apostle, as well as national anthem presentations sung by Elaina Poulus and traditional hymns sung by Afroditi Falieros. The program will include remarks from Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson and Consul General of Greece in New York, Honorable Petros Dorizas, followed by a citation presentation recognizing distinguished honorees Gregory Tsougranis, President of the AHEPA Bronx Chapter 175, Associate Broker at Keller Williams, and Board Member of the NYC Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Michael Zoulis, Sales Representative at Specialty Coffee; Stamatis Katechis, Restaurant Proprietor of Black Stone Bar and Grill; and Dr. Nick Papaioannou, Pharmacist at Crescent Apthecary, along with youth honorees Afroditi Falieros, student at Fordham University, and Nicholas Capalbo, student at P.S.19. The celebration will bring together community members, leaders, and partners to recognize the lasting impact and cultural legacy of the Greek community in the Bronx. WHAT: Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson hosts a celebration of Greek Heritage Month, an evening of cultural recognition and community celebration featuring traditional musical performances, national anthem presentations, remarks from local and international leaders, and the honoring of distinguished individuals and youth who have made meaningful contributions to the Greek community in the Bronx. WHEN: Thursday, April 16, 2026, Doors open at 5:30 PM; Program begins at 6:00 p.m. WHERE: St. Peter the Apostle Greek Orthodox Church, 3245 Kingsbridge Avenue, Bronx, NY 10463 -30-

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