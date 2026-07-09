Author Wednesdae Reim Ifrach Releases Queer Expressions Healing Guide

"Scuff marks and sequins"—author Wednesdae Reim Ifrach celebrates body liberation and queer joy in their new collection. The official book cover for Queer Expressions: Expressive Art and Somatic Therapy Practices for Healing Body Trauma by Wednesdae Reim Ifrach, published by North Atlantic Books.

A practical, consent-centered guide utilizing somatic tools and expressive arts to help queer, trans, and gender-expansive readers heal body trauma.

Liberation is not merely the absence of harm; it is the ongoing presence of joy, agency, and creative possibility.” — Wednesdae Reim Ifrach

CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing the publication of Queer Expressions: Expressive Art and Somatic Therapy Practices for Healing Body Trauma by celebrated trans/non-binary art therapist, counselor, and professor Wednesdae Reim Ifrach. This comprehensive, consent-centered resource offers queer, trans, and gender-expansive individuals a deeply compassionate pathway to process trauma, manage dysphoria, and navigate nervous system dysregulation through creative embodiment. Unlike traditional cognitive frameworks that can fall short when addressing real-world structural oppression and identity-based trauma, Queer Expressions bridges the gap between clinical theory and lived queer survival. Operating within a trauma-informed harm reduction lens, the guide empowers readers to set their own pace, prioritize emotional autonomy, and construct highly personalized crisis and safety plans. The text maps out a therapeutic journey divided into three progressive phases: Steadying the Nervous System: Utilizing somatic therapies like diaphragmatic breathing, grounding anchors, and gentle movement to establish baseline safety. Externalizing Sensation Into Art: Translating deep-seated, preverbal internal feelings into physical media through collage, clay work, and visual arts. Sustaining Change Through Community: Building supportive daily rituals, community altar-making, and collective storytelling to anchor long-term recovery. Queer Expressions is already receiving widespread acclaim across the artistic and clinical landscapes. Jackie Armstrong, MA, associate educator at The Museum of Modern Art, calls it "a deeply considered, liberatory framework where art becomes a tool for survival, self-expression, and transformation". Monika Ostroff, LICSW, executive director of the Multi-Service Eating Disorder Association (MEDA), notes that the book "fuses expressive and somatic therapies with precision, compassion, and heart". Designed for independent use or as an adjunct tool alongside a therapist, Queer Expressions stands out as an act of radical self-sovereignty and a poignant reminder that queer bodies deserve space to heal, connect, and thrive.

About the Author:

Wednesdae Reim Ifrach, REAT, ATR-BC, ATCS, LPC, NCC, CLAT, is an esteemed trans/non-binary art therapist, speaker, and full-time professor at Moravian University. They are the co-owners of Rainbow Recovery, providing clinical supervision and art therapy services across Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Over the past decade, Ifrach has pioneered gender-affirming eating disorder programming and advocated internationally for LGBTQ+ health equity.

About the Publisher:

North Atlantic Books is an educational nonprofit independent publisher based on unceded Ohlone land in Berkeley, California. Distributed by Penguin Random House Publisher Services, North Atlantic Books focuses on relationship-driven works exploring body, spirit, nature, and personal transformation.

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