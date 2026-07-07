Summer Travel Solved: National Award-Winning 'Boomer and Halley' Book Keeps Kids Engaged and Kind on the Go

Boomer and Halley Scavenger Hunt Photo of Mary Jane McKittrick, Author of Boomer and Halley Scavenger Hunt book Shady Pines Story Town - Character Driven Stories to Inspire Kids to be Kind

National Award-Winning Book Encourages Engagement and Kindness During Summer Travel

Summer is a time to tell stories on the go. With this award-winning eBook, families have an interactive story right at their fingertips - including a tool to spark conversation about life lessons.” — Mary Jane McKittrick

LELAND, NC, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As families hit the road, the challenge of keeping young travelers entertained while fostering positive values has a new, engaging, screen-time solution. Mary Jane McKittrick, founder of the national award-winning Shady Pines Story Town, has released the eBook version of her celebrated children’s title, Boomer and Halley Scavenger Hunt: Discover Rewards by Working with Others.Perfect for tablets and e-readers, this portable adventure is designed to turn long car rides and flight delays into a chance for connection. The story follows two adopted four-legged siblings - Boomerang, an Australian Shepherd dog, and Halley’s Comet, a silver streak of a cat, as they navigate a rainy-day scavenger hunt staged by a once childless couple turned instant “parents.”"Summer travel is the perfect time to open a book together," says McKittrick, a former television news anchor and producer. "With this Mom’s Choice Gold Award winning eBook, families have an interactive, fun-filled story right at their fingertips. It’s designed to be more than just a distraction; it’s a tool to spark conversations about teamwork, manners, sportsmanship, and responsibility while you're on the move."Why It’s a Summer Travel Essential:Built for Discussion: The book (for 6-9 year olds) includes integrated prompting questions, allowing parents to guide their children through life lessons. Gentle Values : The narrative focuses on kindness and collaboration, mirroring the heartwarming, small-town spirit of the Shady Pines Story Town platform.Interactive Bonus: Families who purchase the book from Amazon or Barnes & Noble through the (Shady Pines Story Town website) can submit their proof of purchase to unlock a digital, printable scavenger hunt kit, giving kids an active challenge to complete once they reach their destination.Availability: Boomer and Halley Scavenger Hunt is available in eBook format now, making it a convenient addition to any summer travel bag at: Amazon and Barnes & Noble.Also, on the Shady Pines Story Town website: https://shadypinesstorytown.com/fun-facts-about-shady-pines/about/boomer-and-halley-books About the Author: Mary Jane McKittrick is the founder of Shady Pines Story Town. A former broadcast news anchor, reporter, and producer, she now dedicates her career to creating cartoon character driven stories to inspire Kids to be Kind. Her work has been recognized with the Mom's Choice Gold Award for Excellence and the Pinnacle Book Achievement Award.

Boomer and Halley Scavenger Hunt Book Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.