IOWA SUMMER JAM 9 RETURNS TO WILDWOOD JULY 11-12 WITH TWO DAYS OF LIVE MUSIC, MIDWEST TALENT & INDEPENDENT ENTERTAINMENT

Iowa Summer Jam 9 in Iowa City at Wildwood

Experience award-winning independent artists, emerging talent, live performances across genres, and a weekend celebrating music, community, and discovery.

This isn't just another music festival, it's about building opportunities, conneting different cities, recognizing excellence through the Iowa Music Awards, and proving Iowa belongs on the map” — Tone Da Boss

IOWA CITY, IA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founded by T1 Entertainment , the creators of the Iowa Music Awards , Iowa Summer Jam has become one of the Midwest's premier showcases for independent artists. Musicians from every genre are encouraged to submit to the Iowa Music Awards each year, with many nominees and winners earning invitations to perform at future Iowa Summer Jam events. Throughout the weekend, awards will also be presented recognizing standout performances and exceptional artists.This year's festival features an incredible lineup including:• Tone Da Boss with the Cedar Rapids Dance Dollz & Band• Klazik, the face and voice of Adult Contemporary Hip Hop from Des Moines•Essence W. Hip Hop Artist and Dancer and finalist on So You Think You Can Dance from Davenport•TheZeffsterr and Courter - Iowa city hometown heroes and award winning artistsIowa Music Awards Rock Album of the Year winners Yote from Burlington•CHISongwriter, previous Performer of the Year representing the 309 area code• Tevin Jones, multiple-time Iowa Music Awards R&B Artist of the Year• Zeus Rebel Waters, reigning Performer of the Year from St. Louis• Coldsaint from Norwalk with rock band Agony of Defeat from Des Moines• Entre Luché RNB artist of the year from Des Moines• First time performers like Aelo, Rabbit, and...Dozens of additional artists through out the state and a few artists traveling from across the country to be apart of this amazing showcaseThe festival also introduces several featured showcase segments highlighting music scenes from around the country, including:• Just Be Dope Stage curated by Klazik, featuring artists traveling from Los Angeles, New York, Des Moine, Quad Cities and St. Louis.• OKC Invasion Stage, bringing four artists from Oklahoma.• Midwest Mixtapes Stage, showcasing talent from St. Louis and surrounding areas.• Project 803 Stage, featuring artists representing Illinois.Night One is dedicated to live bands and full-band performances, creating a true festival atmosphere with musicians, rock bands, hip hop bands, and genre-crossing live entertainment.Night Two shifts the spotlight to vocalists, dancers, and featured performers, highlighting some of the Midwest's strongest Hip Hop, R&B, Pop, Rock and independent recording artists.Festival founder Antonio "Tone Da Boss" Chalmers continues building opportunities for independent artists throughout the Midwest. Recently performing halftime for the Cedar Rapids Titans, Tone Da Boss has also achieved national success through music placements connected with the WWE, NBA, WNBA, NFL MLB, and NHLF helping shine a national spotlight on Iowa talent.VIP tickets offer the ultimate Iowa Summer Jam experience, including:• Admission to both festival nights• Exclusive upstairs VIP access• Official event merchandise• Photo booth experience• Artist meet-and-greet opportunitiesIowa Summer Jam 9 is still seeking additional sponsors, vendors, volunteers, photographers, videographers, and community partners interested in helping make this year's festival the biggest yet.Proud SponsorsIMon, Ill Team Six, Whiskey and Real Estate Podcast, Project 803, Ninety Six Productions, Milan Production, Sound Box Recording Studio, Casa Amor Tequila, CRBT, Deus Entertainment, TMG, Cedar Rapids Dance Dollz Team, and Mic Check IowaFor sponsorship opportunities, vendor applications, volunteer information, media credentials, or interviews, contact:Antonio Chalmers

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.