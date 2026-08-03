Finishing Line Press Announces Publication of Skeletons, Sequins, and Kin by Wednesdae Reim Ifrach

Visualizing sanctuary: The vibrant, swirling cover art for Wednesdae Reim Ifrach’s debut poetry chapbook, Skeletons, Sequins, and Kin. "Scuff marks and sequins"—author Wednesdae Reim Ifrach celebrates body liberation and queer joy in their new collection.

A definitive new poetry collection charting the sacred landscapes of transgender identity, fat liberation, and the saving grace of chosen family.

If these poems have found you, I hope they remind you that you are not alone in the dark. That there are always others dancing nearby, holding space for your arrival.” — Wednesdae Reim Ifrach

CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finishing Line Press is thrilled to announce the official publication of Skeletons, Sequins, and Kin, the highly anticipated debut poetry chapbook by author, poet, and artist Wednesdae Reim Ifrach. Seamlessly weaving themes of trans and non-binary self-becoming , body autonomy , and the profound architecture of chosen family, the collection establishes Ifrach as a powerful, necessary voice in contemporary American poetry. The collection is meticulously structured into four thematic pillars that map a journey from societal constraint to radical self-ownership:

I. How the Flesh Learns Its Shape: An interrogation of early life expectations, beginning with a birth certificate written in "someone else’s handwriting" and evolving into a deliberate reclamation of "the grammar of now".

II. The Blood We Claim: A deep dive into ancestral inheritance, complicated maternal dynamics, and the fierce, unyielding devotion of chosen kinship.

III. Nightlife as Sanctuary: A vibrant celebration of the queer dance floor as a sacred space where sweat serves as armor, baseline music acts as a welcome, and rigid real-world rules dissolve.

IV. What We Keep In Our Bones: A final, empowering testament to ancestral self-creation, survival, and honoring every scar as a love letter. Ifrach’s poems are both fierce and deeply comforting, offering an intimate look at survival in the margins. In pieces like "Big-Bodied Hymns from the Back Row," the poetry fiercely rejects playing small, boldly rhyming "hunger with holy" and praising the sacred reality of fat bodies. Throughout the chapbook, vulnerabilities are never treated as weaknesses; instead, they are framed as strategic roadmaps toward joy, connection, and absolute freedom. Skeletons, Sequins, and Kin is a love letter to the marginalized and a reminder that no one has to navigate the dark alone. The book is now available for purchase globally through Finishing Line Press.

About the Author:

Wednesdae Reim Ifrach is an author, poet, and visual artist dedicated to building community and visibility for individuals living in the margins. Grounded in a commitment to radical healing and self-expression, Ifrach’s creative work holds space for sanctuary, memory, and the enduring power of unconditional self-love.

About the Publisher:

Finishing Line Press is an award-winning independent poetry press based in Georgetown, Kentucky, specializing in exceptional chapbooks and full-length collections from diverse literary voices across the globe.

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