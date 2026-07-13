New Poetry Collection Skeletons, Sequins, and Kin Reclaims Queer Sanctuary

Visualizing sanctuary: The vibrant, swirling cover art for Wednesdae Reim Ifrach’s debut poetry chapbook, Skeletons, Sequins, and Kin. "Scuff marks and sequins"—author Wednesdae Reim Ifrach celebrates body liberation and queer joy in their new collection.

Wednesdae Reim Ifrach’s debut chapbook maps the journey of self-becoming through the electric refuge of nightlife and the power of chosen family.

I don’t owe you clean categories. I owe myself the truth, that I was not made of either/or, but scuff marks and sequins, road grit and choir robes.” — Wednesdae Reim Ifrach

NY, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upcoming release of Skeletons, Sequins, and Kin, a striking debut poetry collection by Wednesdae Reim Ifrach. Written with rare candor and a rhythmic, fierce grace, this collection serves as an anthem for anyone who has ever had to build their own home, rearrange the grammar of a room, or fight to take up space. Described in its preface as "a body learning its own shape," the chapbook navigates the raw complexities of identity, trans/non-binary experiences, and body liberation. Ifrach's poems reject rigid boxes, boldly declaring, "I don’t owe you clean categories. I owe myself the truth". From annotating the margins of a birth certificate to standing tall against fatphobia, the collection reframes vulnerabilities—and the scars left behind—as beautiful, strategic maps of survival. Central to the collection is the concept of sanctuary. Ifrach vividly invokes the dim-lit, glittering spaces of nightlife where "your body is your ticket" and the rules of the outside world dissolve on the dance floor. Beyond the music, Skeletons, Sequins, and Kin is a deeply moving tribute to the survival found in community. Through pieces like "Chosen Family, Cross-Stitch and Scar Tissue," Ifrach honors a love that isn't delicate, but rather stitched together with "dental floss, duct tape" and unbreakable devotion. Lyrical, urgent, and deeply comforting, Skeletons, Sequins, and Kin is a love letter to the marginalized, proving that light can spill out and thrive even in the darkest rooms. The chapbook is currently available for advance orders online through Finishing Line Press, with a special pre-order discount applied automatically at checkout.

About the Author:

Wednesdae Reim Ifrach is an author, poet, and artist whose work centers on survival, healing, and visibility for those living in the margins. Melding artistic expression with a dedication to community, Ifrach crafts sanctuaries on the page for readers navigating their own paths to self-love.

About the Publisher:

Finishing Line Press is an award-winning independent poetry press based in Georgetown, Kentucky, specializing in chapbooks and full-length collections from diverse literary voices.

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