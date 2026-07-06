Wednesdae Reim Ifrach Debuts Skeletons, Sequins, and Kin Poetry Chapbook

Author, Wednesdae Reim Ifrach Cover Art, Skeletons, Sequins, and Kin

A striking collection of poems traversing queer identity, nightlife sanctuaries, body liberation, and the resilient bonds of chosen family.

These pages are sewn from survival: bruises as blueprints, dance floors as chapels, love blooming in places the world swore were barren.” — Wednesdae Reim Ifrach

PA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing the upcoming publication of Skeletons, Sequins, and Kin, a debut poetry chapbook by Wednesdae Reim Ifrach. Written as an intimate and triumphant exploration of marginalized identity, the collection maps out the profound journey of a body learning to reclaim its own space, narrative, and beauty in a world that often demands conformity. Divided into four distinct sections—"How the Flesh Learns Its Shape," "The Blood We Claim," "Nightlife as Sanctuary," and "What We Keep In Our Bones"—Ifrach’s poetry moves seamlessly from the constraints of early life expectations to the electric, liberating environments of queer safe spaces. The collection celebrates the multi-faceted nature of survival, using striking imagery of bruises and glitter, steel-toe boots, and late-night basslines to frame vulnerability as an unmatched source of strength. With themes deeply rooted in trans/non-binary experiences, body positivity, and the intentional curation of chosen family, Skeletons, Sequins, and Kin serves as both a political statement and a deeply personal hymn. It honors the people, places, and scars that shape us, offering a hand to anyone still searching for their own definition of home. Skeletons, Sequins, and Kin is currently available for pre-order directly through Finishing Line Press. Early ordering is highly encouraged, with a special discount available for advance orders.

About the Author:

Wednesdae Reim Ifrach is an author, poet, and artist dedicated to creating beautiful narratives of survival out of life's margins. Grounded in community, art, and authentic self-expression, Ifrach’s work holds space for healing, sanctuary, and the enduring power of unconditional self-love.

About the Publisher:

Finishing Line Press is an award-winning independent poetry publisher based in Georgetown, Kentucky, dedicated to bringing exceptional chapbooks and poetry collections to readers worldwide

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