S Hotels Jamaica Congratulates CEO Christopher Issa on Being Named JHTA Hotelier of the Year

Christopher Issa flanked by Nadine Spence, Fourth Vice President of JHTA, Kerry-Ann Quallo-Casserly, First Vice President of JHTA and Christopher Jarrett, Out-Going President of JHTA

KINGSTON, JAMAICA, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- S Hotels Jamaica proudly congratulates Chief Executive Officer Christopher Issa on being named the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) Hotelier of the Year, one of the country’s highest honors in tourism. The award recognizes his outstanding leadership, commitment to Jamaican hospitality and exceptional service to the industry during one of its most challenging periods.Issa received the award at the JHTA’s 65th Annual General Meeting at Sandals Dunn’s River, joining a distinguished group of industry leaders whose vision and contributions have helped shape Jamaica's tourism sector.The recognition follows a year in which Issa and S Hotels Jamaica demonstrated an unwavering commitment to both the industry and the wider community. In the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, S Hotel Montego Bay remained operational to accommodate first responders and emergency personnel working across western Jamaica.Building on those recovery efforts, Issa launched the S for Shelters initiative, bringing together guests, partners and supporters to fund and construct 60 one-bedroom homes for families whose houses had been destroyed or severely damaged by the storm. The initiative reflects S Hotels Jamaica’s belief that hospitality extends beyond welcoming visitors to supporting communities when they need it most.“I accept this award on behalf of the S team and all those who work in the industry, directly and indirectly," he said. “The past few years have not been easy for our industry for a number of reasons, and we look forward to better days ahead, especially after all properties are reopened.”Since entering the hospitality industry in 2009, Issa has built S Hotels into one of Jamaica’s most celebrated luxury hospitality brands, recognized for its authentic expression of Jamaican culture and contemporary design. He transformed the former Spanish Court Shopping Centre into S Hotel Kingston, the city’s first newly built hotel in more than four decades, before reimagining the former Breezes Montego Bay as S Hotel Montego Bay. Today, the resort is consistently recognized by leading travel authorities, including Tripadvisor, Condé Nast Traveler, USA Today and the World Travel Awards.Guided by the brand philosophy, Where Culture Meets Hospitality, S Hotels Jamaica celebrates the island's heritage through art, music, storytelling and immersive guest experiences. Signature touches include the Doctor Bird sculpture at S Hotel Montego Bay, tributes to Jamaica's National Heroes and cultural icons, Bob Marley record players in every guest room and curated cultural programming that connects visitors with Jamaica's creative spirit.For more information about S Hotels Jamaica as well as the exceptional service and amenities, go to www.shotelsjamaica.com

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