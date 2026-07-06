Jessica Sauls Selected for the Presidential Award in Beauty and Cosmetology by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Jessica Sauls at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jessica Sauls , Owner and Stylist of By Jessica & Co. Beauty Lounge, was recently selected for the Presidential Award in Beauty and Cosmetology for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding successes and achievements.Being selected for this distinction by the International Association of Top Professionals is a tremendous honor. The Presidential Award is a distinguished recognition presented to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation, and leadership within their respective fields. This prestigious award celebrates significant contributions to advancing industry standards, elevating professional excellence, and creating a meaningful impact within their communities. Jessica Sauls exemplifies these qualities through her unwavering commitment to the beauty industry, her entrepreneurial success, and her dedication to empowering others. Through her professional achievements, community involvement, and growing commitment to supporting women through mental health life coaching, Jessica continues to make a lasting and positive difference in the lives of those she serves. Jessica will accept her award on stage at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in NYC in December 2026.Jessica built a strong foundation in hospitality and customer service before seamlessly channeling her passion for creativity and client care into the beauty industry. In 2016, she founded By Jessica & Co. Beauty Lounge in Pooler, Georgia, a boutique salon celebrated for its warm, modern, shabby-chic atmosphere that instantly makes clients feel at home.A highly skilled hairstylist and makeup artist, Jessica offers a comprehensive range of beauty services, including haircuts for women, men, and children; expert coloring and highlighting; waxing; makeup artistry; hair extensions; eyelash and eyebrow tinting; and eyelash extensions. She is especially sought after for her bridal hair and makeup services, helping clients look and feel radiant during life's most meaningful moments. In addition to salon services, the lounge features a thoughtfully curated selection of retail products, accessories, and an exclusive clothing line, further reflecting Jessica’s unique sense of style and entrepreneurial vision.Jessica earned her Master’s Degree in 2012 and holds professional certifications in eyebrow design and lash application from Novalash. Highly skilled in advanced hair coloring, highlighting, and precision cutting techniques, she continually enhances her expertise through industry training, professional workshops, and specialized educational programs, allowing her to deliver exceptional service while staying ahead of evolving beauty trends.Further expanding her commitment to helping others, Jessica recently completed a Master’s Degree in Mental Health Life Coaching, graduating from The Grand Ole Opry in September 2025. Inspired by her passion for empowering women, she is developing a part-time coaching practice focused on supporting individuals affected by addiction and domestic violence, providing guidance, encouragement, and tools for personal growth and healing.Her professional journey includes valuable experience as a lash specialist at Locks and Lashes Boutique and as a hairstylist and makeup artist at All About Hair. These roles helped shape her signature artistry, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to excellence.Throughout her career, Jessica has garnered widespread recognition for her talent and dedication. She has been featured in numerous publications, including gracing the cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine, and was highlighted in an exclusive interview on TIP Radio. In 2022, she received the prestigious title of Cosmetologist of the Decade from the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) and was featured on the iconic Planet Hollywood billboard along the Las Vegas Strip.Her salon, By Jessica & Co. Beauty Lounge, has been consistently voted Best Hair Salon in Pooler, Georgia, every year from 2016 through 2025, a remarkable achievement that speaks to her artistry, leadership, and unwavering dedication to her clients. In 2024, she was honored as Top Beauty Salon and Influencer of the Year by IAOTP and was featured on the renowned Nashville billboard. In December 2026, she will be recognized at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City for several distinguished honors, including her induction into IAOTP’s Bombshell Boss Babes, the Top Global Icon Award in the Beauty Industry, and her newest and most prestigious recognition, the Presidential Award. Beauty and Cosmetology.In addition to her thriving career, Jessica is a published author. Her book, You Have to Feel to Deal, is available on Amazon and through her website, further showcasing her ability to inspire, motivate, and connect with others beyond the salon chair.Beyond her professional success, Jessica remains deeply committed to her community. She actively supports her local Breast Cancer Society and advocates for victims of domestic violence, using her platform to uplift, empower, and create meaningful impact. Her work reflects not only a passion for beauty but also a genuine dedication to making a positive difference in the lives of others.“Being a hairstylist is like being a therapist,” Jessica says, a philosophy that reflects her compassionate approach to both her clients and her community. Through her education and experience in Mental Health Life Coaching, she continues to expand her ability to support, empower, and uplift those around her.Looking back, Jessica attributes her success to her passion for the beauty industry and her desire to help others feel confident and beautiful. When she is not working, she enjoys spending time in the sun and at the beach, gardening, and making memories with family and friends. In the future, she is focusing on coaching.For more information on Ms. Jessica Sauls, pleasevisit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world’s most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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