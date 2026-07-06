Rosemarie Kaupp Selected for Top Literacy Legacy Award by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Rosemarie Kaupp at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosemarie Kaupp , Writer & Author of “The Amberella Tales,” a series of children’s books, blogger for “May Your Laughter Live,” a Blog for Bereaved Parents, and author of a recent memoir, “Many Memories Remain,” was recently selected for Top Literacy Legacy Award for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement. Only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals.Originally beginning her professional career in 1966 as a hospital nurse at Penn Medicine. Then moving on to work for the City of Philadelphia as a public health/home care nurse. After this, she began working for the School District of Philadelphia as a school nurse. Finding that each nursing position built upon the other. Upon retirement she continued to work part time at a parochial school and then a suburban high school She officially retired in December 2015. Her school nursing career spanned 38 years. Her entire nursing career spanned 46 years. She is especially proud of having worked with teen-agers for 30 years. With her professional experience and longevity of taking care of children, Rosemarie decided to pick up a pen and paper and write. She explains, “I really liked working with teen-agers, but in my heart, my writing voice was for younger children.”It was January of 2012 that Rosemarie wrote her first Children’s Book “Amberella in the City,” which is part of a series “The Amberella Tales” for children ages 4 to 8. The stories teach children the values of love and security, friends, belonging and acceptance. Her second book was published in May of 2013 “Amberella and Double Double Trouble.” According to Rosemarie, “Children enjoy being able to relate to the challenges they are experiencing in their own lives.” From her experience with children her entire professional life, it was second nature for her to write for them. She has a full grasp on what children like, what they don’t like and what they are looking for when they read.Rosemarie was inspired to write “The Amberella Tales” after losing her son Chris when he was only 23 years old. The character Chris in her books is based on her son and Amberella is based on her own dog, Amber. Rosemarie recalls loving to read to her son and she remembered how much he enjoyed it too. She said writing gave her a sense of connection to those good memories they shared together. It helped her grieve, but also helped her to move forward with a sense of peace at having memorialized Chris’ life in her book. Her second book is dedicated to her late husband, Fred, for whom she provided care during ten years of a chronic illness. He is also in her second book.In April of 2013, Rosemarie started writing a blog for other parents who had lost their children at www.kidswritertoyou.blogspot.com She wanted to inspire parents, around the world, to navigate their journey of grief in order to find some measure of peace and productivity once again. Rosemarie gives positive encouragement, direction and empathy to these parents who are going through a very dark time in their lives. Rosemarie is currently writing a memoir about her nursing career feeling a dedication to nursing to do so.Rosemarie received her School Nurse Certification graduate credentials from Pennsylvania State University and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Pennsylvania. In August 1970 she started as a Public Health/Home Care Nurse for the City of Philadelphia offering home nursing, hospice services, mother-infant child services and communicable disease tracking. In September of 1978 she started as a Certified School Nurse for the School District of Philadelphia where she spent over 24 years of her professional career.She collaborated on special program and study for the district to identify and intervene with ninth grade students at risk for dropping out of school because of excessive absenteeism due to varied health and social reasons. Her other key responsibilities were state mandated health screening programs; health counseling with emphasis on self-advocacy, services for pregnant students, administering prescribed medication; emergency care for student and staff illness and injury, management of students with chronic health problems and parent counseling and advocacy. Rosemarie has always worked in underserved communities and with minorities and immigrant students from all over the world.Throughout her career, Rosemarie has received awards, accolades and have been recognized worldwide for her outstanding leadership and commitment to the profession. Last year, she was awarded with IAOTP’s Lifetime Achievement Award and prior to that she was chosen for a feature in the first edition of International Best Seller, Top 50 Fearless Leaders by IAOTP. In 2020, she was awarded Top Children’s Author of the Decade and in 2019 she was featured on the famous Reuters Building in Times Square, NYC and was honored in Las Vegas for the Empowered Woman of the Year Award by IAOTP. In 2018 she graced the front cover in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and for 2017 selected as Top Children’s Author of the Year. She has been selected as a VIP member for the National Association of Professional Women. She was also named “Pinnacle Professional of the Year” with Continental Who’s Who. This year she will be honored at IAOTP’s Annual Award Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York for her current selection of Top Literacy Legacy Award.The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami stated, “Choosing Rosemarie for this award was a simple decision for our panel to make. Rosemarie writes inclusive and informative books for children and worked tirelessly to improve the lives of children and teens. Her focus on supporting grieving parents is admirable and is what makes her exceptional. We felt she is deserving of this honor for Lifetime Achievement and we are looking forward to celebrating her success at this year's Annual Awards Gala.”Looking back, Rosemarie attributes her success to being second generation from poor Italian immigrant grandparents who believed in the American dream, a strong work ethic and education for their children and grandchildren. From there, Rosemarie went on to get an Ivy League degree, loving nursing, children and writing. She is grateful for the excellent education she received from dedicated nuns and attributes her ability to write to them.Rosemarie hopes her memoir will give the public a greater understanding of what nurses do professionally and how their careers affect both patients and themselves She is also an avid jewelry designer and creator.For more information on Rosemarie, please visit: www.rosemariekauppauthor.com Watch her video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vbIk6blG5hQ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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