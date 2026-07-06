BoardWise Selected as Top Global Business of the Decade in Governance by IAOTB

The International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB) will honor BoardWise at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Donna Hamlin, CEO and Founder of BoardWise , along with her distinguished team of governance experts, has been selected as the Top Global Business of the Decade in Governance for 2026 by the International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB) in recognition of their outstanding leadership, innovation, and unwavering commitment to advancing governance excellence worldwide.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB) is a significant honor. Only a select number of businesses, organizations, and executives are chosen for this distinction based on their professional accomplishments, leadership, innovation, longevity, industry impact, and contributions to their communities. BoardWise will be formally recognized for this achievement at IAOTB's Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City.Meet the BoardWise Leadership TeamDr. Donna Hamlin, Founder & CEOWith more than four decades of experience in governance, strategy, and organizational leadership, Dr. Donna Hamlin has established herself as one of the world's foremost experts in board governance and board effectiveness.As Founder and CEO of BoardWise, Dr. Hamlin leads a global organization dedicated to helping boards and executive leaders achieve governance excellence. Under her leadership, BoardWise delivers board evaluations, governance consulting, professional certifications, executive education, strategic partnerships, and access to its internationally recognized registry of qualified directors through Board Bona FideDr. Hamlin is certified in governance through the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) and holds advanced certification in Global Governance from Harvard University. Prior to founding BoardWise, she established Hamlin Harkins, Ltd., where she built a highly successful international consulting practice specializing in strategy, organizational transformation, change management, and human performance improvement.Throughout her distinguished career, Dr. Hamlin has advised Fortune 500 corporations, government agencies, nonprofit organizations, and emerging enterprises across more than 50 countries. Her expertise, thought leadership, and commitment to governance excellence have earned her international recognition and numerous accolades. This year, she will also be considered for IAOTP's prestigious Empowered Woman Award and a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine.A Global Team of Governance InnovatorsBoardWise is comprised of an accomplished team of governance professionals, strategists, futurists, and thought leaders dedicated to helping organizations navigate today's complex business environment while preparing for tomorrow's opportunities.Together, the BoardWise team serves as a global think tank for governance innovation, helping boards address emerging challenges in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, ESG, geopolitical uncertainty, risk management, succession planning, and evolving governance standards worldwide.By combining practical governance expertise with strategic foresight, BoardWise empowers boards to become more effective, resilient, and future-ready.Nola Masterson, AssociateNola Masterson specializes in helping organizations build balanced, high-performing boards that strengthen governance, foster innovation, and support long-term success. She assists companies in identifying and securing qualified independent directors who bring objectivity, accountability, and strategic value to boardroom decision-making. Her work helps organizations enhance governance practices while increasing investor confidence and stakeholder trust.Dr. Fred van Eenennaam, AssociateDr. Fred van Eenennaam brings a unique perspective to governance through his ECO-GEOpolitics framework, which examines the interconnected impact of environmental resources, energy, water, demographics, and geopolitical forces on organizational sustainability. He helps boards integrate these critical considerations into strategic planning, enabling organizations to remain resilient and competitive in an increasingly complex global environment.Marilyn Nagel, AssociateMarilyn Nagel is a recognized expert in organizational culture, leadership development, and ESG standards. She helps boards and executive teams stay ahead of changing regulations while creating healthy workplace cultures that drive employee engagement, productivity, innovation, and long-term business success. Her expertise enables organizations to mitigate risk while fostering inclusive and sustainable growth.Murray Cook, AssociateMurray Cook focuses on developing high-performing boards through collaboration, alignment, and effective leadership. Drawing on decades of leadership experience, he helps organizations resolve board dysfunction, improve communication, and build cohesive governance teams capable of navigating complex challenges while achieving strategic objectives.Jen McClure, AssociateAs emerging technologies continue to reshape the business landscape, Jen McClure helps organizations develop governance frameworks that address the risks and opportunities associated with artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and innovation. She works closely with boards and executives to implement comprehensive governance strategies that enable organizations to thrive in a rapidly evolving technological environment.Together, the BoardWise team provides invaluable governance expertise, strategic guidance, and forward-thinking solutions that help organizations achieve sustainable success while preparing for future challenges and opportunities.BoardWise will be honored at IAOTB's Annual Awards Gala this December at the Plaza Hotel in New York City, where the organization will receive the prestigious Top Global Business of the Decade in Governance Award.Stephanie Cirami, President of the International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB), stated: "Selecting BoardWise as our Top Global Business of the Decade in Governance was an easy decision for our panel. Dr. Donna Hamlin and her team exemplify excellence, innovation, and visionary leadership. Their impact on governance practices around the world has been truly extraordinary. BoardWise continues to set the standard for board effectiveness, strategic foresight, and governance excellence. We are honored to recognize their remarkable achievements and look forward to celebrating with them at this year's gala."For more information, please visit:About IAOTBThe International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB) is an exclusive international organization that recognizes and honors outstanding businesses, organizations, and executives that have demonstrated excellence, innovation, leadership, and impact within their industries.IAOTB brings together elite business leaders from around the globe, providing opportunities for collaboration, thought leadership, networking, and professional recognition. Membership is highly selective and by invitation only, ensuring that only the most accomplished organizations and executives are recognized.Through its prestigious awards programs, media exposure, networking opportunities, and global platform, IAOTB continues to celebrate businesses that are shaping the future of their industries and making meaningful contributions to society.For more information, please visit:

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