Wang Yi Holds Talks with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud

On June 30, 2026, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Beijing.

Wang Yi noted that Saudi Arabia is an important member of the Arab and Islamic world and an indispensable and important force in the process toward a multipolar world. China always regards Saudi Arabia as a strategic partner with which it pursues equality, mutual respect, mutual trust and win-win cooperation. Developing China-Saudi Arabia relations is a strategic choice made by President Xi Jinping, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in keeping with the fundamental and long-term interests of the two peoples. Over the past 10 years since the establishment of the China-Saudi Arabia comprehensive strategic partnership, bilateral relations have made solid and substantive progress with fruitful outcomes, setting a fine example of mutual benefit and win-win results among Global South countries. China is ready to work with Saudi Arabia to deepen strategic mutual trust, maintain close communication and coordination, and work for the continuous advancement of the comprehensive strategic partnership to higher standards, higher quality and higher levels to deliver more benefits to the two peoples.

Wang Yi stressed that China stands ready to maintain high-level exchanges with Saudi Arabia and give full play to the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries on the development of bilateral relations. China will continue to support Saudi Arabia in pursuing a successful development path suited to its national conditions. The two sides need to make full use of the platform of the High-Level Joint Committee to coordinate and advance practical cooperation across the board. The two sides should leverage their complementary strengths, improve the trade structure, expand two-way investment and promote green development to facilitate their respective modernization endeavors.

Wang Yi said that China welcomes the launch of negotiations between the U.S. and Iran. Facts have proven time and again that resorting to force will not bring peace and tranquility, and only by upholding justice can lasting peace and security be maintained. The current ceasefire remains fragile, but it is always better to talk than to fight, and dialogue is better than confrontation. The key is to uphold and implement the memorandum of understanding, maintain the momentum of negotiations, overcome difficulties and disruptions, and strive to reach a comprehensive agreement at an early date that is agreed upon by the U.S. and Iran, accepted by regional countries and welcomed by the international community. China is ready to work with Saudi Arabia to continue to contribute to de-escalation and lasting peace and security in the region. China also supports Saudi Arabia in playing a greater role in international and regional affairs, and will work with Saudi Arabia to jointly uphold the authority of the United Nations and promote the building of a more just and equitable global governance system.

Faisal stated that Saudi Arabia-China relations are founded on mutual respect, mutual trust, equality and mutual benefit. Saudi Arabia highly cherishes its relations with China and firmly adheres to the one-China principle. Taking the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Saudi Arabia-China comprehensive strategic partnership as an opportunity, Saudi Arabia is ready to work with China to enhance high-level exchanges, strengthen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and deepen practical cooperation in such areas as investment, finance, energy and artificial intelligence, so as to continuously enrich the dimensions of the comprehensive strategic partnership. Saudi Arabia supports the series of global initiatives proposed by President Xi Jinping and is ready to enhance multilateral coordination with China to safeguard the common interests of developing countries. Saudi Arabia appreciates the constructive role China has played in promoting the easing of tensions in the Middle East and looks forward to working with China to bring peace and tranquility to the region at an early date.

The two sides also exchanged views on other international and regional issues of mutual interest.