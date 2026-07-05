Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Hu Changchun Attends the Reception Marking the 66th Anniversary of Independence of Somalia

On June 29, 2026, Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Hu Changchun attended at invitation the reception marking the 66th anniversary of independence of Somalia hosted by the Embassy of Somalia in China, and delivered a speech.

Hu Changchun congratulated Somalia on the 66th anniversary of its independence, noting that in recent years, China-Somalia political mutual trust has been continuously deepened and pragmatic cooperation has been steadily advanced. China is willing to work with Somalia to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and to firmly support each other. Taking the implementation of the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and the zero-tariff policy as opportunities, both sides will achieve common development and write a new chapter in the friendly relations between the two countries in the new era.

Ambassador of Somalia to China Hodan Osman Abdi expressed gratitude for China’s long-term and valuable support to Somalia’s national development. Somalia firmly adheres to the one-China principle and is willing to work with China to carry forward the traditional friendship. Somalia hopes to capitalize on the new opportunities brought by the zero-tariff policy for its development, deepen cooperation in various fields, and promote greater development of the strategic partnership between the two countries.