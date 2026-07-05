Special Envoy for Pacific Island Countries Affairs of the Chinese Government Qian Bo Meets with Tongan Prime Minister Fatafehi Fakafanua

On June 30, 2026, Special Envoy for Pacific Island Countries Affairs of the Chinese Government Qian Bo met with Tongan Prime Minister Fatafehi Fakafanua in Suva, Fiji. The two sides had in-depth exchanges on China-Tonga relations as well as regional and international issues of common concern.

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