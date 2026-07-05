Special Representative of the Chinese Government on African Affairs Liu Xianfa Attends Burundi’s National Day Reception

On July 1, 2026, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on African Affairs Liu Xianfa attended the reception hosted by the Embassy of Burundi in China to mark Burundi’s National Day.

Liu Xianfa congratulated Burundi on its National Day and noted that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the China-Burundi comprehensive strategic partnership has made significant progress, serving as a vivid example of the high-level solidarity and cooperation between China and Africa and among Global South countries. China stands ready to work with Burundi to jointly implement the important common understandings reached by the two heads of state and the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), make full and good use of the zero-tariff policy, and elevate China-Burundi relations to a new level. China congratulates Burundi on assuming the rotating presidency of the African Union (AU). Continuing to act on the principles of sincerity, real results, amity, and good faith, and with a commitment to pursuing the greater good and shared interests, China will work with African countries to forge an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

Burundian Ambassador to China Telesphore Irambona extended warm congratulations on the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and spoke highly of Burundi-China relations. He noted that Burundi firmly adheres to the one-China principle, sincerely appreciates China’s longstanding support for Burundi’s economic and social development, and highly commends China’s full zero-tariff policy on African countries and its support for African countries in combating the Ebola epidemic. Burundian Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Lydia Nsekera attended the above event.