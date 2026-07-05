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Special Envoy for Pacific Island Countries Affairs of the Chinese Government Qian Bo Meets with Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands Hon. Matthew Cooper Wale

On July 1, 2026, Special Envoy for Pacific Island Countries Affairs of the Chinese Government Qian Bo met with Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands Hon. Matthew Cooper Wale in Suva, Fiji, and congratulated him on his election as the new Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands. The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on China-Solomon Islands relations and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

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Special Envoy for Pacific Island Countries Affairs of the Chinese Government Qian Bo Meets with Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands Hon. Matthew Cooper Wale

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