Mary Murphy Natoli Selected as Top School Principal of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Mary Murphy Natoli at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mary Murphy Natoli , Ed.D., Principal and Educational Leader, has been selected as Top School Principal of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication to academic excellence, and significant contributions to the field of education.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With nearly 4o years of experience in education, Dr. Murphy Natoli has established herself as a respected leader, mentor, and advocate for student success. Throughout her distinguished career, she has remained committed to fostering academic excellence, creating inclusive learning environments, and empowering both students and educators to achieve their highest potential.Dr. Murphy Natoli most recently served as Principal of the Elmont Union Free School District, a position she held from 2012 until her retirement. During her tenure, she successfully led a dedicated team of more than 100 faculty and staff members, implementing innovative educational strategies that enhanced student achievement, strengthened community partnerships, and promoted a culture of lifelong learning. Her collaborative leadership style brought together educators, parents, and community stakeholders to ensure that every student had access to a supportive and enriching educational experience.Prior to her role as Principal, Dr. Murphy Natoli served as an Assistant Principal with the New York City Department of Education, where she further developed her expertise in school administration, organizational leadership, curriculum development, and instructional excellence. Throughout her career, she has been recognized for her ability to inspire educational teams, implement effective teaching strategies, and align school missions with student success and holistic growth.Before embarking on her professional career, Dr. Murphy Natoli laid a strong academic foundation that would support her lifelong commitment to education and leadership. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in History from Fordham University in 1988. She subsequently obtained a Master of Science in Administration and Supervision from Touro University, followed by a Master of Science in Reading Education from Brooklyn College. Dedicated to continuous learning and professional growth, she earned a Doctor of Education in School Leadership from St. John's University in 2016, further enhancing her expertise in educational leadership and organizational effectiveness.Passionate about advancing educational excellence, Dr. Murphy Natoli has dedicated her professional life to promoting innovation in education, supporting diverse student populations, and cultivating environments where students and educators can thrive. Her dedication to continuous improvement, educational excellence, and community engagement has earned her the respect and admiration of colleagues, students, and families alike.Throughout her illustrious career, Mary Murphy Natoli, has received numerous awards and accolades and has earned worldwide recognition for her accomplishments. This year, she will be considered for the Empowered Woman of the Year Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala this December at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City for her selection as Top School Principal of the Year . Among her many professional honors, Dr. Murphy Natoli has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Women in the Country by Influential Women in USA and has been featured in Marquis Who's Who.The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Selecting Dr. Mary Murphy Natoli for this recognition was an easy decision for our panel. Her remarkable career, dedication to educational excellence, and commitment to student success have made a lasting impact on countless lives. We are proud to recognize her achievements and celebrate her contributions to the field of education."Looking back, Dr. Murphy Natoli attributes her success to perseverance, collaboration, and an unwavering commitment to student achievement. Although retired from her role as Principal of the Elmont Union Free School District, she remains passionate about education and is exploring opportunities to return to the field in an instructional coaching capacity, supporting educators and administrators in achieving excellence. Her distinguished career reflects the power of visionary leadership, lifelong learning, and service, leaving a lasting impact on students, educators, and communities alike.For more information, please visit: linkedin.com/in/mary-murphy-natoli-35955724About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world’s most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interviewIAOTP’s experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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