New Children’s Book “Whimsy, the Little Dachshund: A Cozy Cottage Tale. ” Celebrates Slow Living

In a fast-moving world, Whimsy is a gentle reminder to slow down, savor the season, and rediscover the magic hidden in everyday moments. Christina Altick, the author Meet Lachlan Skye: the real-life dachshund inspiring this cozy tale of everyday wonder.

Inspired by a real dachshund, this cozy tale invites readers to savor the gentle rhythms of the changing seasons.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a fast-paced world, author Christina Altick invites families to slow down and find joy in the little things with her new children’s book, Whimsy, the Little Dachshund: A Cozy Cottage Tale. Published by Spines , this enchanting storybook follows a curious, gentle dachshund through a charming village as she experiences the quiet magic of the four seasons.The narrative acts as a comforting embrace, guiding readers through the sensory experiences of a year. The story begins in winter, highlighting the hushed wonder of snow, the warmth of a crackling hearth, and the joy of sharing warm pancakes. As spring arrives with gentle rainfalls, buzzing bees, and new flower blooms, the book shifts to the sun-warmed stones, open bakery windows, and unhurried afternoons of summer. Finally, autumn is celebrated with crisp air, golden leaves, and the comforting scent of baking cinnamon buns. Throughout it all, Whimsy’s calm, peaceful presence brings smiles to the village residents.Key Highlights:● A Heartwarming Journey: Follows Whimsy through the subtle, beautiful transformations of winter, spring, summer, and autumn.● Mindfulness for Children: Encourages readers to appreciate the beauty of ordinary moments and the profound feeling of safety.● A Cozy Aesthetic: Rich with descriptions of comforting foods, warm kitchens, and vibrant gardens that foster a sense of quiet joy."Whimsy is a way of finding one's way through the world with wonder," says author Christina Altick. "I wanted to capture a feeling of warmth, safety, quiet joy, and gentle awe, reminding both children and adults that there is magic in rainstorms, warm kitchens, and stories shared by the people we love most.""Whimsy, the Little Dachshund: A Cozy Cottage Tale" is available in hardcover and paperback through major retailers worldwide.About the AuthorChristina Altick writes quiet, atmospheric stories inspired by slow living, seasonal rhythms, and the beauty of everyday moments. Her work draws from a love of traditional storybooks, soft landscapes, and the feeling of comfort found in familiar places. The character of Whimsy is inspired by her real-life English cream miniature dachshund, Lachlan Skye. Altick and Lachlan Skye reside in San Francisco.Book Details● Title: Whimsy, the Little Dachshund: A Cozy Cottage Tale● Author: Christina Altick●Instagram: @whimsythelittledachshund● Publisher: Spines● ISBN: 9798904196714● Availability: Available globally through major retailers, including Barnes & Noble and independent bookstores.Published with Spines, the world’s first tech-driven publishing platform.

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