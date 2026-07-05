26B3003645 VSP news release burglary arrest, civilian use of firearm with minor wound resulting, Pownal VT

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B3003645

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Lauren Ronan

STATION: BCI Troop B-West Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802 442 5421

DATE/TIME: 7-4-25, approximately 5:37 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Center Street, Pownal VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Joseph C. Gardner

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal VT

VICTIM 1: Ryan Cote

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal VT

VICTIM 2: Joyce Colegrove

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7-4-26 at about 5:37 AM, Vermont State Police were notified by Pownal Rescue Squad of a male being transported to a hospital (SVMC) with a gunshot wound. Investigation determined that Joseph C. Gardner entered a private residence in Pownal and engaged in a physical dispute with Ryan Cote and Joyce Colegrove. During this dispute, Garder received a minor graze wound on his leg, from a small caliber firearm.

Gardner was taken into custody for burglary and transported to the VSP Shaftsbury barracks where he was processed for the above offense. The firearm was said to have been used in self-defense against Gardner who entered the residence uninvited and engaged in a dispute.

VSP detectives will submit case materials to be reviewed by the Bennington County State's Attorney’s office to determine any additional charges related to use of the firearm.

COURT ACTION: Yes (Gardner, burglary)

COURT DATE/TIME: 7-6-26 1230

COURT: Bennington Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – West

124 State Place Rutland VT 05701

802 773 9101