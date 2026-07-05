26B3003645 VSP news release burglary arrest, civilian use of firearm with minor wound resulting, Pownal VT
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B3003645
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Lauren
Ronan
STATION: BCI Troop B-West
Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802 442 5421
DATE/TIME: 7-4-25, approximately 5:37 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Center Street, Pownal VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Joseph C.
Gardner
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal VT
VICTIM 1: Ryan Cote
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal VT
VICTIM 2: Joyce Colegrove
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7-4-26 at about 5:37 AM, Vermont State Police were
notified by Pownal Rescue Squad of a male being transported to a hospital
(SVMC) with a gunshot wound. Investigation determined that Joseph C.
Gardner entered a private residence in Pownal and engaged in a physical dispute
with Ryan Cote and Joyce Colegrove. During this dispute, Garder received
a minor graze wound on his leg, from a small caliber firearm.
Gardner was taken into custody for burglary and transported
to the VSP Shaftsbury barracks where he was processed for the above
offense. The firearm was said to have been used in self-defense against
Gardner who entered the residence uninvited and engaged in a dispute.
VSP detectives will submit case materials to be reviewed by
the Bennington County State's Attorney’s office to determine any additional
charges related to use of the firearm.
COURT ACTION: Yes (Gardner, burglary)
COURT DATE/TIME: 7-6-26
1230
COURT: Bennington Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to
change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm
arraignment time.
Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson
Vermont State Police Troop B
– West
124 State Place Rutland VT
05701
802 773 9101
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.