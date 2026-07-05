Duck Creek boating rules remain in place for Sunday, July 5
Jul 05, 2026
Due to the rescheduling of the Duck Creek Fireworks Show to tonight (Sunday, July 5) the Grand River Dam Authority Police Department is announcing that the special Duck Creek boating rules in place for the holiday will remain in place through the weekend.
Those rules are as follows:
- On the actual day of the Duck Creek Fireworks (Sunday, July 5) all watercraft shall operate at “idle” and avoid producing a wake at all times in Duck Creek (all day, all night).
- All watercraft must “idle” and avoid producing a wake from official sunset to official sunrise (nighttime) in Duck Creek between May 1 and October 1. (No wake in Duck Creek for all vessels at night).
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