Duck Creek boating rules remain in place for Sunday, July 5

Jul 05, 2026

Due to the rescheduling of the Duck Creek Fireworks Show to tonight (Sunday, July 5) the Grand River Dam Authority Police Department is announcing that the special Duck Creek boating rules in place for the holiday will remain in place through the weekend.

Those rules are as follows:

On the actual day of the Duck Creek Fireworks (Sunday, July 5) all watercraft shall operate at “idle” and avoid producing a wake at all times in Duck Creek (all day, all night).