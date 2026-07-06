Portreya Launches AI Headshot Generator That Turns Selfies Into Professional Photos, No Photographer or Subscription

Portreya turns a few selfies into studio-grade professional headshots. Example professional headshots generated by Portreya from a few selfies. Portreya pricing: one-time packs from $4.99, no subscription.

Switzerland-based Portreya creates studio-style headshots from a few selfies, one-time from $4.99, no subscription, for LinkedIn, resumes and portfolios.

Portreya turns your own selfies into a professional headshot in minutes, you pay once, and the photos are yours to keep.” — Matthieu van Haperen, Founder of Portreya

BASEL, SWITZERLAND, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portreya, an AI headshot generator for individuals, turns a handful of ordinary selfies into professional, studio-style headshots in minutes. Users upload a few clear photos and Portreya generates polished portraits with natural lighting and clean framing, ready for LinkedIn, resumes, portfolios, personal websites, and speaker bios.Portreya is built as a no-commitment alternative to both traditional photographers and subscription headshot apps. Instead of a recurring plan, customers buy a one-time pack starting at $4.99 and keep the photos to use anywhere. There is no studio to book, no photoshoot to schedule, no manual retouching, and no subscription to cancel."Most people need a good professional photo only a few times a year, when they change jobs, refresh LinkedIn, or launch something new," said Matthieu van Haperen, founder of Portreya. "Hiring a photographer or subscribing to an app for that is overkill. Portreya turns your own selfies into a professional headshot in minutes, you pay once, and the photos are yours to keep."The service is aimed at job seekers refreshing a resume, professionals updating LinkedIn, and founders, freelancers, and creators who need a consistent personal brand without the cost and scheduling of a traditional studio session.About PortreyaPortreya is an AI headshot generator that turns a few selfies into professional, studio-style headshots for individuals. With one-time paid packs starting at $4.99 and no subscription, Portreya is built for people who need a current, polished profile photo for LinkedIn, resumes, portfolios, and business profiles without booking a photographer. Founded in 2026 and based in Switzerland. Learn more at https://www.portreya.com Media ContactMatthieu van Haperen, Founder, Portreyahello@portreya.com

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