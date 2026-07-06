104,132 International Baccalaureate Students Across the U.S. Receive Diploma Program and Career-related Program Results

International Baccalaureate Organization

We are immensely proud of what IB students have achieved and I know they will soon begin to bring about positive change in their communities, both locally and globally.” — Olli-Pekka Heinonen

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Baccalaureate (IB) has released results for 209,607 students worldwide completing the Diploma Program (DP) and Career-related Program (CP) following the May 2026 examination session. This includes 104,132 students across United States, marking a 4.0% increase from the previous year in the number of students in the country receiving DP and CP results.The IB celebrates the achievements of all students who have reached this important milestone. Over the course of their two-year DP and CP journey, they have cultivated the skills, curiosity, and open-mindedness required to flourish in a complex and interconnected world, starting with meaningful contributions to their communities.Today’s IB graduates join a community of more than 2.9 million lifelong learners across 159 countries worldwide where the DP and CP are offered. For the U.S., the average DP score for the May 2026 session is 26.59 points.Olli-Pekka Heinonen, Director General of the International Baccalaureate, congratulates all Diploma Program and Career-related Program students on this important achievement:“IB graduates around the world have met the academic challenges of this complex, changing age with resilience, curiosity and compassion. We are immensely proud of what IB students have achieved and I know they will soon begin to bring about positive change in their communities, both locally and globally.”The Diploma Program (DP) offers students a globally respected, transformative education that prepares them for university and beyond. Its balanced, inquiry-based curriculum fosters academic achievement, critical thinking, language development, and personal growth. Offered in 933 IB World Schools across the U.S., the DP aligns with local education systems while nurturing global perspectives and ethical leadership. series of 11 studies compared DP courses to equivalent courses from high-performing education systems worldwide, including the United States, Brazil, France, South Korea, and Australia. Collectively, these studies provide strong evidence that the DP offers world class courses that consistently meet and often exceed international comparisons. The research underscores the DP’s ability to foster both significant depth and breadth of learning, while also demonstrating its adaptability across diverse educational contexts.The Career-related Program (CP) continues to grow across the U.S., with 207 IB World Schools currently offering the program. The CP is designed for students aged 16–19 who want to combine academic studies with career-related learning. The CP develops key transferable skills such as confidence, responsibility, and a strong sense of purpose, offering students a practical and future-ready pathway.For the May 2026 examination session, the majority of DP and CP students globally completed all assessment components for each subject, with the IB awarding grades using the standard combination of coursework and examinations. Due to regional conflict affecting parts of the Middle East, DP and CP students registered at schools where exams could not be conducted safely were awarded grades through the IB’s rigorous Non-Exam Contingency Measure (NECM), based on externally assessed coursework, teacher-predicted grades, and additional supporting evidence reviewed by the IB to ensure comparability and fairness.The IB will be publishing an interim statistical bulletin in the next few weeks.For more information on how to access results visit our “Getting Results” page ###About the IBFounded in 1968, the International Baccalaureate (IB) pioneered a movement of international education and now offers four high quality educational programs for students aged 3-19. The IB gives students a distinct advantage by providing strong foundations, critical thinking skills, and proficiency for solving complex problems while encouraging multiculturalism, curiosity, and a healthy appetite for learning and excellence. In a world where asking the right questions is as important as discovering answers, the IB champions critical thinking and flexibility by expanding interdisciplinary, cultural, and geographic boundaries. Supported by world-class educators and coordinators, the IB currently engages with more than two million students in over 6,200 schools across more than 160 countries. To find out more, please visit www.ibo.org/

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