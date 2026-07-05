Subject BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON JOINS ADVOCATES, LOCAL LEADERS, AND COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS TO HOST BRONX DENIM DAY MARCH

BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON JOINS ADVOCATES, LOCAL LEADERS, AND COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS TO HOST BRONX DENIM DAY MARCH Bronx, NY – On Thursday, April 23, 2026, in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson will join survivors, advocates, and community organizations for the annual Bronx Denim Day March & Rally. This event will bring together city agencies, service providers, and local leaders to stand in solidarity with survivors of sexual violence and raise awareness around prevention and support resources.

The program will begin with a press conference featuring remarks from elected officials, agency leaders, and advocates, followed by a march and rally through the Grand Concourse. The event will conclude with a community reception and resource fair featuring performances, spoken word, wellness activities, and tabling by participating organizations. This year's theme, Sexual Assault in the Cybersphere, highlights the urgent need to address online harassment, image-based abuse, and digital exploitation, while continuing to support survivors and promote a culture of consent and accountability. WHAT: Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson will join survivors, advocates, and community organizations for the annual Bronx Denim Day March & Rally, bringing together city agencies, service providers, and local leaders to stand in solidarity with survivors of sexual violence and raise awareness around prevention and support resources. WHEN: Thursday, April 23, 2026 3:00 – 3:45 PM: Press Conference

3:45 – 4:30 PM: March & Rally Begins

4:30 – 6:00 PM: Reception, Performances, & Community Resource Fair (Tabling) WHERE: Lou Gehrig Plaza, 161st Street between Grand Concourse and Walton Ave, Bronx, NY 10451 -30-

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