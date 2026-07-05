BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON JOINS THE BRONX ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION, THE BRONX TOURISM COUNCIL, AND COMMUNITY PARTNERS TO HOST BRONX WEEK 2026 KICK-OFF PRESS CONFERENCE

Announcing this year's Bronx Walk of Fame Inductees and upcoming Bronx Week events

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Bronx, NY—On Monday, April 27th, 2026, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, in partnership with the Bronx Economic Development Corporation, the Bronx Tourism Council, the Bronx Chamber of Commerce, and Storyland Book Haven, hosted a press conference at Storyland Book Haven Lounge to officially kick off Bronx Week, announcing this year's Bronx Walk of Fame inductees and upcoming Bronx Week events.

The press conference, emceed by Bronx-native, award-winning voiceover and film actor Summer Rose Castillo, brought together community leaders, partners, and stakeholders for an afternoon of remarks, recognition, and celebration of Bronx culture, pride, and resilience. Hosted at Storyland Bronx Book Haven, Sulma Arzu Brown, Director of Storyland Bronx Book Haven, welcomed attendees and set the tone for the event, delivering remarks alongside Julius Drake, Director of Development at the Bronx Tourism Council; Winston Peters, President of the Bronx Economic Development Corporation; event sponsors; and Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, who highlighted the significance of this year's theme, The Bronx Leads.

During the press conference, the 2026 inductees to the Bronx Walk of Fame were unveiled. This year's Bronx Walk of Fame inductees are: Lenny "Lenny S" Santiago -veteran music business executive

Darlene Rodriguez -American journalist and co-anchor of 'Today in New York' on WNBC

Darrin Henson -choreographer, dancer, actor, and producer

Roberto "Fanum" Escanio -Dominican-American content creator and streamer

The program also recognized this year's Tourism Award recipients, The Bronx Children's Museum and Pregones Theater, both members of the Cultural Institutions Group (CIG), and acknowledged the People's Choice Award and the Key to the Borough, with the winners to be announced at the Sponsorship Appreciation event on May 5th.

"Bronx Week is a celebration of the people, culture, and institutions that make our borough resilient, vibrant, and unique," said Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson. "As we recognize this year's Walk of Fame inductees and come together for another year of an exciting series of events, we continue to uplift the stories and contributions that define the Bronx. Thank you to our partners, sponsors, and community members who help to make Bronx Week bigger and better each year."

"Bronx Week 2026 is a powerful reflection of the Bronx's continued ascent as a center of culture, commerce, and community leadership. Under this year's theme, 'The Bronx Leads,' we celebrate not only the extraordinary individuals honored on the Walk of Fame, but also the small businesses, cultural institutions, and residents who drive our borough forward every day," said Winston Peters, President of Bronx Economic Development Corporation. "The Bronx is a place of innovation, resilience, and opportunity, and Bronx Week invites the world to experience the energy, diversity, and strength that define who we are. We are proud to partner with Borough President Gibson and our community stakeholders to showcase all that the Bronx has to offer."

"Bronx Week showcases the very best of our borough, our culture, our people, and our momentum," said Julius Drake, Director of Development of the Bronx Economic Development Corporation. The Bronx continues to lead, and we're proud to celebrate that with the world."

"BIC is proud to continue our support of Bronx Week 2026. This is a celebration that captures the spirit, resilience, and cultural richness of this remarkable borough," said Rafael Roger, President of Business Initiative Corporation of New York. "I remain committed to uplifting the Bronx, investing in its future, and honoring the people who make it thrive. We look forward to another year of strengthening partnerships and building a more vibrant and inclusive Bronx."

"The Bronx is a cultural gem of New York City, and Bronx Week gives us a chance to celebrate the people and communities behind that legacy," said NYS Senator Nathalia Fernandez. "Thank you to Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson and our community partners for carrying forward this cherished tradition and bringing our borough together in celebration."

"Bronx Week is the Bronx at its best: loud, proud, and impossible to ignore," said Assemblymember Landon Dais. "I'm excited to celebrate with Borough President Gibson and all the folks who make this borough what it is."

"Bronx Week 2026 is a powerful reminder of the pride, culture, and community that defines our great borough," said NYS Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz. "As a Bronx resident all my life, I can say that the Bronx truly is the perfect place to call home. Our unique history, spirit, and people deserve to be celebrated, and I thank Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson for organizing this amazing week of events."

"There is no place like The Bronx, and Bronx Week stands as a testament to the culture, resilience, and unity that define our borough," said New York City Council Member Kevin C. Riley. "I'm proud to stand with Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson and partners as we kick off this year's celebration, uplifting the people, small businesses, and creatives who move our borough forward every day. Even in the face of challenges, The Bronx continues to lead with strength, pride, and community. That's what Bronx Week represents, and that's what we carry with us year-round."

"Bronx Week is a powerful celebration of the culture, resilience, and pride that define our borough—especially my district in the South Bronx, and I am thrilled Bronx Week will continue," said Assemblymember Emerita Torres. "It is an opportunity to uplift the businesses, community leaders, and families who continue to shape the Bronx's future every day. Our Borough continues to work to overcome generations of disinvestment, and we are finally seeing the Bronx emerge as a hub of creativity, leadership, and opportunity. I am proud to celebrate the resilience of our communities and showcase the strength and spirit of the Bronx once again this year and hopefully for years to come." ﻿ "Montefiore Einstein is a proud sponsor of the 2026 Bronx Week Celebration. We are thrilled to join Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson and The Bronx Tourism Council in celebrating all that is vibrant and unique about The Bronx," said Marcos Crespo, SVP of Community Affairs at Montefiore Einstein. "As a premier academic health system, providing quality and personalized care to approximately three million people, we are immensely proud to call The Bronx our home. Congratulations on launching what is set to be a successful Bronx Week 2026!"

Now in its 54th year, Bronx Week is a beloved tradition that celebrates everything that makes our borough a vibrant, resilient, and welcoming place to live, work, and raise a family. The celebration begins Friday, May 1st, and culminates over the weekend of May 17th with a lineup of hallmark events, including: The Bronx Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony

The Bronx Ball

The Bronx Week Parade

The Food & Arts Festival

The Bronx Week Concert For a full list of Bronx Week events, visit: https://www.ilovethebronx.com/

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