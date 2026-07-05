Submit Release
News Search

There were 295 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,663 in the last 365 days.

BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON, THE BRONX ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION, THE BRONX TOURISM COUNCIL, THE BRONX CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, AND COMMUNITY PARTNERS, HOSTS WEEK ONE EVENTS FOR BRONX WEEK 2026

BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON AND COMMUNITY PARTNERS HOST WEEK ONE EVENTS FOR BRONX WEEK 2026


A series of events kicks off the borough-wide celebration of culture, health, and community

 

Bronx, NY— Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, in partnership with the Bronx Economic Development Corporation, the Bronx Tourism Council, the Bronx Chamber of Commerce, and community partners, will host the first week of Bronx Week 2026 with a series of events taking place from Friday, May 1, through Sunday, May 10. Now in its 54th year, Bronx Week returns under this year's theme, "The Bronx Leads," celebrating the borough's leadership, resilience, and cultural influence.


Week One of Bronx Week will feature a dynamic lineup of events focused on community engagement, health and wellness, and cultural celebration, bringing together residents, families, and local partners across the borough.

 

WHAT:

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson will host and participate in a series of Bronx Week 2026 events taking place from May 1 through May 10, including the Homage to Skate Key Skate Party on Saturday, May 2, and Health and Wellness Day on Saturday, May 9. These events will bring together Bronx residents, community organizations, and partners to celebrate the borough's culture, promote healthy living, and create opportunities for connection and engagement. Programming throughout the week will feature music, movement, wellness resources, and family-friendly activities, reflecting the spirit and energy of the Bronx.

 

Week 1 Events:

 

Friday, May 1st

District-wide Student Council Breakfast

Time: 9 AM – 11 AM

Location: Bronx Borough Hall, 851 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10451

 

Saturday, May 2nd

Old-School Skate Party "Homage to the Skate Key"

Time: 12 PM – 5 PM

Location: NYCHA Bronx River Community Center, 1619 E 174th Street, Bronx, NY

 

5th Annual District 11 Soapbox Derby Event W/ CM Kevin Riley

Time: 9 AM - 4 PM

Location: PS 111 – 3740 Baychester Avenue, Bronx, NY 10466

 

Roberto Clemente Plaza Summer Pop-Up Concert w/ The Third Avenue Business Improvement District

Time: 1 PM – 5 PM

Location: Roberto Clemente Plaza - 530 Willis Ave, Bronx, NY 10455

 

Sunday, May 3, 2026

3rd Annual South Bronx Soapbox Derby Event W/ CM Kevin Riley

Time: 9 AM - 4 PM

Location: PS 111 – 3740 Baychester Avenue, Bronx, NY 10466


America 250 Concert in Kingsbridge "Salsa in the Streets"

Time: 12 PM – 5 PM

Location: 239th Street, Broadway and Putnam Avenues, Bronx, NY 10463

 

Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Sponsors Appreciation Event

Time: 5 PM - 7 PM

Location: Pregones Theater, 575 Walton Avenue, Bronx, NY

 

Thursday, May 7, 2026

26th Annual Bronx Bankers Breakfast

Time: 8:30 AM

Location: Villa Barone, 737 Throggs Neck Expressway, Bronx, NY 10465

 

Bronx Week Gospel Concert

Time: 2 PM - 5 PM

Location: Co-op City, 177 Dreiser Loop, Bronx, NY 10475

 

Higher Education Virtual Graduate Fair

Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Location: Virtual

 

Friday, May 8th

Bronx Prom Dress & Suit Giveaway

Time: 5 PM – 8 PM

Location: Bronx Borough Hall, 851 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10451

 

Saturday, May 9th

Read and Rave Literacy Event

Time: 12 PM – 3 PM

Location: Storyland - Bronx Book Haven, Bronx Terminal Market

652 Exterior Street, Bronx, NY 10451

(Navigation Tip: Across the street from Applebee's Grill + Bar on Exterior Street)

 

Health & Wellness Day

Time: 12 PM – 5 PM

Location: Williamsbridge Oval Park, 3225 Reservoir Oval E, Bronx, NY 10467

 

For a full list of Bronx Week events, visit: https://www.ilovethebronx.com/


 -30-


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON, THE BRONX ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION, THE BRONX TOURISM COUNCIL, THE BRONX CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, AND COMMUNITY PARTNERS, HOSTS WEEK ONE EVENTS FOR BRONX WEEK 2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.