BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON JOINS COMMUNITY PARTNERS AND TO HOST BRONX WEEK 2026 KICK-OFF PRESS CONFERENCE

BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON JOINS COMMUNITY PARTNERS TO HOST BRONX WEEK 2026 KICK-OFF PRESS CONFERENCE

Announcement of this Year's Bronx Walk of Fame Inductees Bronx, NY—On Monday, April 27th, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, in partnership with the Bronx Economic Development Corporation, the Bronx Tourism Council, the Bronx Chamber of Commerce and Storyland Book Haven, will host a press conference at Storyland Book Haven Lounge to officially kick off Bronx Week 2026 with an exciting announcement of this year's Bronx Walk of Fame inductees and upcoming Bronx Week events.

Now in its 54th year, Bronx Week is a beloved tradition that celebrates everything that makes our borough a vibrant, resilient, and welcoming place to live, work, and raise a family. The celebration begins Friday, May 1st, and culminates over the weekend of May 17th with a full slate of events, including the Bronx Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony, the Bronx Ball, the Bronx Week Parade, the Food & Arts Festival, and the Bronx Week Finale Concert. This year`s theme is The Bronx Leads.

For a full list of Bronx Week events, visit: https://www.ilovethebronx.com/

WHAT: Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, in partnership with the Bronx Economic Development Corporation, the Bronx Tourism Council, the Bronx Chamber of Commerce, and Storyland Book Haven, will host the Bronx Week Kick-Off Press Conference and Announcement of the 2026 Bronx Walk of Fame Inductees

WHEN: Monday, April 27th, 2026, at 12:00 P.M. - 2:00 P.M.

WHERE: Storyland: The Bronx Book Haven, Bronx Terminal Market, 652 Exterior Street, Bronx, NY 10451 -30-

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