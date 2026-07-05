BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON TO HOST FUTURE FOCUS BRONX JOB AND RESOURCE FAIR AT BRONX FAMILY AND CRIMINAL COURT FOR RE-ENTRY AND SECOND CHANCE OPPORTUNITIES

BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON, NYS DEPARTMENT OF LABOR, AND BRONX COUNTY FAMILY AND CRIMINAL COURT TO HOST FUTURE FOCUS BRONX JOB AND RESOURCE FAIR AT BRONX FAMILY AND CRIMINAL COURT FOR RE-ENTRY AND SECOND CHANCE OPPORTUNITIES

Bronx, NY – Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, in partnership with the New York State Department of Labor and Bronx County Criminal and Family Court, will host the next installment of the Future Focus Bronx initiative with a Job and Resource Fair focused on expanding access to employment and support services for re-entry populations and underserved job seekers.

This event will connect residents with re-entry-friendly employers and organizations committed to second chances, while providing direct access to career development tools and critical resources. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with over two dozen employers and community partners, participate in a lunchtime program focused on re-entry support and pathways to a fresh start, receive expert resume and interview guidance, and access free professional headshots for resumes and LinkedIn. Clothing resources will also be available through Connie's Closet to support job readiness.

WHAT: Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, in partnership with the New York State Department of Labor and Bronx County Criminal and Family Court, will host a Future Focus Bronx Job and Resource Fair to connect residents with employment opportunities, career resources, and support services for re-entry populations and underserved job seekers.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 29, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

﻿WHERE: Bronx County Criminal and Family Court, 215 East 161st Street, Bronx, NY 10451 -30-

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