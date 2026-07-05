BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON HOST "HOMAGE TO SKATE KEY" SKATE PARTY TO KICK OFF BRONX WEEK 2026 For photos, click here For videos, click here Go Sports! NY photos here

Bronx, NY —On Saturday, May 2, 2026, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, in partnership with GO! Sports NYC, NYCHA Bronx River Houses, and the NYC Department of Youth and Community Development hosted the "Homage to Skate Key" Skate Party at the Bronx River House Community Center as part of Bronx Week 2026. The event brought together residents, families, and community leaders for an evening centered on movement, music, and community connection.

Held in tribute to the iconic Skate Key Skating rink, which closed in 2006, the event honored a Bronx historic cornerstone while reimagining its legacy through the lens of wellness and togetherness. Attendees of all ages took to the rink, enjoying music and recreation in a space that fostered physical activity, social connection, and shared experiences with family and neighbors.

As part of Bronx Week 2026, themed "The Bronx Leads," the event at the Bronx River House Community Center underscored the importance of supporting local community spaces that serve as hubs for recreation, wellness, and community engagement. The evening celebrated Bronx culture and served as a reminder of the need to continue creating accessible environments where residents can stay active and connected.

"Bronx Week events like our Skate Party remind us how important it is to create spaces where our families and neighbors can come together and stay active," said Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson. "This homage to Skate Key is not only about honoring a special place in our borough's history, but also about continuing to support community-centered spaces like Bronx River Houses Community Center that support health, well-being, and connection. Thank you to everyone who joined us as we kicked off Bronx Week 2026 and celebrated the energy that makes our borough so special."

The "Homage to Skate Key" Skate Party is part of Bronx Week 2026, a borough-wide celebration now in its 54th year. Events will continue throughout the week, leading up to the Bronx Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony, Bronx Ball, Parade, Festival, and Concert on May 17.

For a full list of Bronx Week events, visit: www.ilovethebronx.com -30-



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