BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON, NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR, AND BRONX COUNTY FAMILY AND CRIMINAL COURT HOST FUTURE FOCUS BRONX JOB AND RESOURCE FAIR FOR RE-ENTRY AND SECOND CHANCE OPPORTUNITIES

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Bronx, NY– On Wednesday, April 29, 2026, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, in partnership with the New York State Department of Labor and Bronx County Criminal and Family Court, hosted the latest edition of the Future Focus Bronx initiative, bringing together employers, workforce development organizations, and community partners to expand access to employment opportunities and support services for Bronx residents. Held at Bronx County Criminal and Family Court, the Job and Resource Fair focused on supporting re-entry populations and underserved job seekers, connecting attendees with re-entry-friendly employers and organizations committed to second chances. Over 1,000 job seekers attended, and more than two dozen employers and community partners participated, offering pathways to long-term, sustainable careers. Remarks were delivered by Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson and representatives from partnering agencies, highlighting the importance of collaboration in strengthening workforce pipelines and ensuring equitable access to opportunity for all Bronx residents. "Access to opportunity should never be out of reach, especially for those working to rebuild and move forward," said Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson. "Through our Future Focus Bronx initiative, we are connecting our residents to the tools, resources, and employers that can help them take that next step. Thank you to the New York State Department of Labor, Bronx County Criminal and Family Court, and all of our participating employers and organizations for their commitment to creating real pathways to economic stability and second chances in our borough." "I'm incredibly proud to be part of bringing this first reentry-friendly job and resource fair to the Family and Criminal Courts," said Hon. Yadhira Gonzalez-Taylor, Supervising Judge at Bronx County Criminal Court. "This job fair is scheduled to purposefully coincide with recognizing Second Chances Month on April 29th. It's been a rewarding and inspiring experience to work on behalf of Bronx Criminal Court alongside the Family Court, the Borough President's Office, and the New York State Department of Labor, to open doors to new opportunities for justice-impacted Bronxites and the community at large." The event featured a lunchtime program focused on re-entry support and opportunities for a fresh start, as well as hands-on career services including resume and interview guidance. Attendees also received free professional headshots for their resumes and LinkedIn profiles and accessed clothing resources provided by Connie's Closet to support job readiness.

For more information on future employment fairs, please contact the Bronx Borough President's office at 718-590-3500 or www.bronxboropres.nyc.gov.

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