UPDATED: BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON AND COMMUNITY PARTNERS HOSTS WEEK ONE EVENTS FOR BRONX WEEK 2026

BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON AND COMMUNITY PARTNERS HOST WEEK ONE EVENTS FOR BRONX WEEK 2026

A series of events kicks off the borough-wide celebration of culture, health, and community Bronx, NY— Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, in partnership with the Bronx Economic Development Corporation, the Bronx Tourism Council, the Bronx Chamber of Commerce, and community partners, will host the first week of Bronx Week 2026 with a series of events taking place from Friday, May 1, through Sunday, May 10. Now in its 54th year, Bronx Week returns under this year's theme, "The Bronx Leads," celebrating the borough's leadership, resilience, and cultural influence.

Week One of Bronx Week will feature a dynamic lineup of events focused on community engagement, health and wellness, and cultural celebration, bringing together residents, families, and local partners across the borough. WHAT: Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson will host and participate in a series of Bronx Week 2026 events taking place from May 1 through May 10, including the Homage to Skate Key Skate Party on Saturday, May 2, and Health and Wellness Day on Saturday, May 9. These events will bring together Bronx residents, community organizations, and partners to celebrate the borough's culture, promote healthy living, and create opportunities for connection and engagement. Programming throughout the week will feature music, movement, wellness resources, and family-friendly activities, reflecting the spirit and energy of the Bronx. RSVP here to confirm your attendance for Bronx Week 2026 Events

Week 1 Events: Friday, May 1st District-wide Student Council Breakfast Time: 10 AM – 3 PM Location: Bronx Borough Hall, 851 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10451 Saturday, May 2nd Old-School Skate Party "Homage to the Skate Key" Time: 12 PM – 5 PM Location: NYCHA Bronx River Community Center, 1619 E 174th Street, Bronx, NY 10472 5th Annual District 11 Soapbox Derby Event / CM Kevin Riley Time: 9 AM - 4 PM Location: PS 111 – 3740 Baychester Avenue, Bronx, NY 10466 Roberto Clemente Plaza Summer Pop-Up Concert w/ The Third Avenue Business Improvement District Time: 1 PM – 5 PM Location: Roberto Clemente Plaza - 530 Willis Ave, Bronx, NY 10455 Sunday, May 3, 2026 3rd Annual South Bronx Soapbox Derby Event W/ CM Kevin Riley Time: 9 AM - 4 PM Location: PS 111 – 3740 Baychester Avenue, Bronx, NY 10466

America 250 Concert in Kingsbridge "Salsa in the Streets" Time: 3PM – 6 PM Location: 239th Street, Broadway and Putnam Avenues, Bronx, NY 10463 Tuesday, May 5, 2026 Sponsors Appreciation Event Time: 5 PM - 7 PM Location: Pregones Theater, 575 Walton Avenue, Bronx, NY, 10451 Thursday, May 7, 2026 26th Annual Bronx Bankers Breakfast Time: 8:30 AM - 11 AM Location: Villa Barone, 737 Throggs Neck Expressway, Bronx, NY 10465 Bronx Week Gospel Concert Time: 12 PM - 3 PM Location: Co-op City, 177 Dreiser Loop, Bronx, NY 10475 (Auditorium A/B/C) Higher Education Virtual Graduate Fair Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM Location: Virtual Friday, May 8th Bronx Prom Dress & Suit Giveaway Time: 5 PM – 8 PM Location: Bronx Borough Hall, 851 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10451 Saturday, May 9th Read and Rave Literacy Event Time: 12 PM – 1:30 PM Location: Storyland - Bronx Book Haven, Bronx Terminal Market 652 Exterior Street, Bronx, NY 10451 (Navigation Tip: Across the street from Applebee's Grill + Bar on Exterior Street) Health & Wellness Day Time: 12 PM – 5 PM Location: Williamsbridge Oval Park, 3225 Reservoir Oval E, Bronx, NY 10467 For a full list of Bronx Week events, visit: https://www.ilovethebronx.com/

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