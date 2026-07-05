Smack Fighting Championships Launches in SoFlo with Press Conference & Fighter Sign-Up Party at Ocean Manor Resort

Jack Doherty & Damon Feldman Christine Curran, CEO - Dining Empire Viral Boxing Duo @Cyclonebulldozer

The newest name in combat sports entertainment is making a bold entrance into South Florida, Smack Fighting Championships.

I've spent years building unforgettable combat sports events and this is the next evolution. We're bringing together fierce competitors and an electric atmosphere that fans won't want to miss.” — Damon Feldman, CEO

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newest name in combat sports entertainment is making a bold entrance into South Florida. Smack Fighting Championships will officially launch with an exclusive Sign-Up & Press Conference Party on Wednesday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the iconic Ocean Manor Beach Resort, located at 4040 Galt Ocean Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308.

The event will bring together fighters, media, influencers, content creators, and fans for an exciting evening of live announcements, networking, interviews, and exclusive opportunities to become part of one of the fastest-growing new combat sports brands. Guests interested in competing, covering the sport, or partnering with the organization are encouraged to attend and register.

Leading the evening will be Damon Feldman, founder of Official Celebrity Boxing and one of the most recognizable promoters in celebrity combat sports. For more than two decades, Feldman has produced headline-making events featuring athletes, entertainers, influencers, and television personalities, helping pioneer the crossover between sports and entertainment. Now, with the launch of Smack Fighting Championships, Feldman is introducing an exciting new combat sports platform for the next generation of competitors.

Joining him is Jack Doherty, one of social media's biggest creators and entrepreneurs, with millions of followers across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat. Known for his high-energy content, viral videos, and massive online reach, Doherty has become the official partner of Smack Fighting Championships, helping bring the brand to a new generation of fans through the creator economy and digital entertainment.

The evening will be hosted by Christine Curran, Founder & CEO of Dining Empire and Executive Producer of several hit reality television series. As the official emcee, Christine will guide the evening's press conference, introduce special guests, interview key personalities, and help kick off the launch of Smack Fighting Championships with her signature energy and on-camera expertise.

Also making a special appearance is viral mother-and-son boxing sensation @CycloneBulldozer, whose family-friendly boxing content has captured millions of views across social media and earned attention from celebrities and major influencers.

The press conference will provide attendees with the opportunity to:

Meet Smack Fighting Championships executives and fighters

Learn how to become an official SFC competitor

Network with media professionals and influencers

Participate in interviews and content creation

Meet celebrity guests and special personalities

Experience the official kickoff of Smack Fighting Championships

Attendance is free with RSVP.

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