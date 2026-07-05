PODCAST: I-10 widening project keeps advancing south of the Valley
Listen to the episode! (or use the player below)
In this episode of On the Road With ADOT, Marcy McMacken, our lead communicator on the project, talks with guest host Laura Douglas about what drivers will see as we continue creating a wider Interstate 10 between the Valley and Casa Grande.
You can subscribe to episodes of On the Road with ADOT through Apple Podcasts and Spotify. You also can find episodes at azdot.gov/Podcast and featured in ADOT Blog posts.
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