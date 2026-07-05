PODCAST: I-10 widening project keeps advancing south of the Valley

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In this episode of On the Road With ADOT, Marcy McMacken, our lead communicator on the project, talks with guest host Laura Douglas about what drivers will see as we continue creating a wider Interstate 10 between the Valley and Casa Grande.

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