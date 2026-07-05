Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh Celebrates America's Independence Day Through Camps and Community Parades

Camp attendees in California in America250 flag ceremony Youth and adult volunteers of HSS marching in Harrisburg NC parade Camp attendees and visitors in Chicago at the 4th July ceremony

HSS celebrated America's 250th birthday through patriotic ceremonies, that brought together hundreds of volunteers to honor freedom, service, and unity.

By weaving our timeless Hindu values of peace, duty, and community into the American experiment, we build a more inclusive, vibrant, and perfect union. Happy 250th Independence Day!” — Madhu Hebbar, HSS Pacific SW Regional President

ROCKAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Americans across the nation commemorated Independence Day during the nation's 250th anniversary year, Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) USA celebrated the occasion through patriotic ceremonies and parades, that brought together hundreds of volunteers, families, and youth to honor the ideals of freedom, service, and unit Across HSS summer camps nationwide, participants gathered beneath the Stars and Stripes to sing the national anthem, reflect on America's founding ideals, and celebrate the shared values that unite Hindu and American traditions.

In the Pacific Northwest, 60 camp attendees participated in a flag-hoisting ceremony accompanied by a traditional ghosh (band) performance commemorating America's 250-year journey. Camp Manager Taylor Sample expressed appreciation for the volunteers who organized the celebration, while HSS youth volunteer Pragna shared reflections on the enduring promise of the American Dream and its meaning for today's generation.

At the Southern California HSS camp, nearly 200 participants celebrated Independence Day by singing The Star-Spangled Banner before the American flag. Madhu Hebbar, Regional President of HSS Pacific Southwest, remarked:

"Independence Day reminds us that a diverse democracy is a living, breathing effort. Our dual identity is our strength. By weaving our timeless values of peace, duty, and community into the American experiment, we help build a more inclusive, vibrant, and more perfect union. Thank you, happy celebrations, and Happy 250th Independence Day!"

In North Carolina, around 100 HSS volunteers—including children, youth, women, and men dressed in HSS uniforms—marched in the annual Harrisburg Independence Day Parade. Carrying American flags and performing to the accompaniment of the HSS band, the volunteers proudly celebrated the nation's milestone birthday while demonstrating the spirit of community service and civic participation.

In Central California, approximately 90 camp attendees assembled in formation for a patriotic flag ceremony featuring the national anthem and reflections on the American story. Kumar Tripasuri, Network Director for the Central Pacific Region, urged the attendees:

"As we look toward the next 250 years, may we continue to draw strength from our heritage and our shared values to build a future that is inclusive, prosperous, and defined by the spirit of service. Happy 250th anniversary to the United States of America."

In upstate New York, 120 camp attendees enthusiastically participated in Independence Day celebrations at an HSS facility near Buffalo. Addressing the gathering, Sai Patil, Joint Director of HSS USA, spoke about the importance of Hindu and American values working together to shape a harmonious America of the future. She emphasized that values such as liberty, duty, pluralism, and service provide a strong foundation for building thriving communities and strengthening the nation's future.

Near Chicago, Illinois, more than 120 participants, including 50 camp attendees and 70 visitors, gathered for a flag-hoisting ceremony marked by the singing of The Star-Spangled Banner and speeches highlighting the natural confluence of Hindu values—such as selfless service (seva), respect for diversity, and duty (dharma)—with the enduring American ideals of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Throughout these celebrations, HSS volunteers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their communities through service, leadership development, and civic engagement. As Hindu Americans, they proudly embrace both their cultural heritage and their American identity, recognizing that these traditions together inspire responsible citizenship and meaningful contributions to society.

HSS USA extends warm Independence Day greetings to all Americans as the nation commemorates its 250th anniversary. This historic milestone celebrates a constitutional democracy that continues to empower people of every background to realize their fullest potential while contributing to the strength, prosperity, and unity of the United States.

About HSS

HSS is a 501(c)(3) voluntary non-profit cultural organization with over 270 chapters across the United States. HSS organizes service activities and community outreach projects to promote discipline, self-confidence, teamwork, and the spirit of selflessness. HSS also fosters a dynamic and flourishing Hindu-American community through civic duty, responsibility, and volunteerism, instilling lasting pride in Hindu heritage among its members.

Over the Years, HSS’s community service was recognized by federal-level programs, FEMA, federal-, state-, and city-level officials, CBS News, NBC News, ABC News, FOX News, NPR Radio, the Houston Chronicle, the Chicago Tribune, and many other mainstream outlets.

Learn more at www.HSSUS.org.

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