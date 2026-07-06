Fox Moving and Storage Expands Long-Distance Moving Services in Tri-Cities Region

Fox Moving and Storage announced an expansion of its long-distance moving capabilities for residents and businesses in the Tri-Cities region.

KINGSPORT, TN, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fox Moving and Storage announced an expansion of its long-distance moving capabilities for residents and businesses in Kingsport, Johnson City, and Bristol, strengthening support for customers relocating to and from the Tri-Cities region. The enhanced service offering is designed to provide more flexible scheduling, streamlined logistics, and tailored planning for interstate moves originating in Northeast Tennessee.As demand for professional long-distance moving services continues to rise, Fox Moving and Storage is positioning its Tri-Cities operation as a central hub for customers relocating across state lines, including popular routes such as those for individuals and families moving from Tennessee to Florida . The company’s expanded service is intended to accommodate a wider range of move sizes, timelines, and destinations while maintaining consistent standards for safety and care of household and commercial goods.The Tri-Cities branch is part of Fox Moving and Storage’s broader regional network, with locally owned operations in Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Charlotte, Atlanta, and the Tri-Cities. This structure allows the company’s Kingsport movers to combine local knowledge of the Kingsport, Johnson City, and Bristol communities with the resources and experience of an established, multi-location provider. Services include packing and unpacking, loading and unloading, secure transport, and short- or long-term storage options for long-distance customers.Fox Moving and Storage’s expanded interstate offering is built on its full portfolio of long-distance moving services, designed to support residential, commercial, and military relocations. The company emphasizes transparent pricing, clear communication before and during each move, and trained, vetted crews who follow procedures intended to safeguard property, buildings, and belongings. By increasing capacity and coordination in the Tri-Cities, the company aims to simplify planning for customers managing complex moves over greater distances.According to the company, the strengthened long-distance program in the Tri-Cities market reflects an ongoing focus on reliability, customer satisfaction, and consistent service standards across all Fox Moving and Storage locations. The expansion is intended to provide Kingsport, Johnson City, and Bristol residents with additional options for professional planning, careful handling of possessions, and end-to-end support throughout the relocation process.About Fox Moving & Storage: Fox Moving & Storage is a family-owned, independently owned moving and storage company that began in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded more than a decade ago by two childhood friends with extensive industry experience, the company was built on core values of trust, integrity, safety, and transparent service. From a single Nashville location, Fox Moving & Storage has grown into a regional network across the Southeast, with locally owned and operated branches in Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Charlotte, Atlanta, and the Tri-Cities. The company provides full-service, stress-free moving solutions for residential, commercial, and military customers, along with storage options tailored to a wide range of needs. Fox Moving & Storage’s mission is to deliver a professional, stress-free moving experience through dedicated service, clear and transparent pricing, and the assurance that belongings are handled by trustworthy experts. Its vision is to be the most recommended full-service moving and storage company in the Southeast, recognized for reliability, safety, and customer satisfaction. Across its locations, the company emphasizes rigorous vetting and training of crews, protection of customers’ possessions and property, and strong involvement in the local communities it serves. A focus on long-term relationships, peace of mind, and consistent customer care guides every aspect of its operations.

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