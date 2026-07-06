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Global Pet Joint Range-of-Motion Sensors Market Set for Rapid Growth, Says Latest TBRC Research

Expected to grow to $0.43 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The market for pet joint range-of-motion sensors is gaining significant momentum as pet owners and veterinary professionals seek better tools to monitor animal health. This expanding field offers innovative solutions that enhance the ability to assess and improve joint mobility in pets, reflecting broader trends toward advanced pet healthcare technologies. Below is a detailed overview of the market size, growth drivers, leading regions, and key trends shaping this specialized sector.

Projected Growth Trajectory of the Pet Joint Range-Of-Motion Sensors Market

The pet joint range-of-motion sensors market has experienced rapid expansion recently and is expected to continue this trend. Market size is anticipated to increase from $0.25 billion in 2025 to $0.28 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The past growth has been driven by reliance on manual veterinary orthopedic assessments, limited availability of pet mobility monitoring tools, rising arthritis cases in aging pets, greater adoption of veterinary clinical diagnostics, and increasing pet ownership coupled with growing awareness of animal health.

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Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $0.43 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.6%. This future growth will be supported by innovations such as AI-powered joint health analytics, expanding smart wearable veterinary devices, cloud-based pet health monitoring platforms, and advances in non-invasive biosensor technology for animals. Key trends include the rise of continuous mobility monitoring systems, increased use of wearable veterinary diagnostics, AI-based gait and joint analysis integration, wider adoption of remote pet rehabilitation monitoring, and an emphasis on preventive musculoskeletal health tracking for companion animals.

Understanding Pet Joint Range-Of-Motion Sensors and Their Role

Pet joint range-of-motion sensors are devices—either wearable or implantable—that measure and monitor the movement, flexibility, and functional capacity of a pet’s joints. These sensors record data such as joint angles, mobility patterns, and activity levels, providing valuable insights to veterinarians, researchers, and pet owners. They play a crucial role in assessing musculoskeletal health, spotting early signs of arthritis or injury, and tracking recovery progress post-surgery or treatment.

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Increasing Pet Ownership as a Major Growth Factor in the Pet Joint Range-Of-Motion Sensors Market

One of the primary factors boosting the pet joint range-of-motion sensors market is the rising number of people owning pets. Pet ownership involves caring for animals as companions, focusing on their health and well-being. The growth in pet ownership is partly attributed to greater awareness of pets’ mental health benefits, such as companionship and stress relief. Veterinary gastrointestinal diets also support pet care by managing digestive health, which further encourages pet adoption and ownership.

These sensors help pet owners monitor joint health effectively, allowing early problem detection, recovery monitoring, and overall improved mobility, enhancing pets’ quality of life. For instance, in October 2025, the American Veterinary Medical Association reported that cat ownership in the U.S. had increased to 47.6%, up from 43.5% in 2023, demonstrating a clear upward trend in pet ownership fueling market demand.

Increased Spending on Pet Healthcare and Wellness Driving Market Expansion

Another key driver for the pet joint range-of-motion sensors market is the rising expenditure on pet healthcare and wellness. This spending includes veterinary treatments, medications, preventive care services, and wellness products aimed at maintaining and improving pets’ health. The trend toward humanizing pets motivates owners to invest more in advanced healthcare and wellness solutions, ensuring their animals receive the best possible care.

This increased investment supports the adoption of sophisticated monitoring devices like joint sensors, which enable early detection of mobility issues and facilitate personalized preventive care. For example, a survey conducted by Morgan Stanley in March-April 2024 found that 80% of pet owners had visited a veterinarian within the previous six months, with vet-recommended food and treats accounting for 44% of pet-related spending. The total pet spending reached $147 billion in 2023, illustrating the strong financial backing that propels market growth.

Rising Disposable Income Enhances Demand for Advanced Pet Healthcare Technologies

The growth of the pet joint range-of-motion sensors market is also influenced by increasing disposable income levels. Disposable income refers to the money individuals have available to spend or save after taxes and mandatory expenses. When disposable income rises, people tend to allocate more funds toward goods and services, stimulating economic growth and consumption.

Higher disposable income enables pet owners to invest in cutting-edge healthcare technologies, including joint sensors that help proactively monitor and maintain their pets’ musculoskeletal health. For instance, Statistics Iceland reported a 6.6% increase in household disposable income in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period the previous year, demonstrating a positive financial climate that supports increased spending on pet healthcare innovations.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Patterns in Pet Joint Range-Of-Motion Sensors

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the pet joint range-of-motion sensors market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a broad view of global developments and emerging opportunities within this specialized market.

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• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

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• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables



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