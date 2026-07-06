Window Film Expert Shares Summer Heat and Glare Fixes for Greenville Homes

An XPEL-certified installer in Greenville outlines how homeowners can cut solar heat gain and screen glare without replacing their windows this summer.

The most common issue we see in summer is a single room that never cools down, usually one with large west-facing glass. Film cuts the heat at the glass before it loads up the air conditioner.” — Blake Payne, General Manager, Extreme Window Film

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As summer temperatures climb across South Carolina's Upstate, many Greenville homeowners are dealing with rooms that stay warm despite steady air conditioning and computer screens washed out by afternoon glare. Extreme Window Film, a residential and commercial window tinting company based in Greenville, has issued seasonal guidance on reducing solar heat gain and glare without the cost of full window replacement.According to the U.S. Department of Energy, roughly 76 percent of the sunlight that strikes standard double-pane windows enters a home as heat during cooling seasons. The same agency estimates that windows account for 25 to 30 percent of residential heating and cooling energy use, a share that climbs in hot, sun-exposed rooms.The International Window Film Association reports typical residential energy savings in the range of 5 to 15 percent on cooling-dominated bills after professional film installation, with larger reductions on homes that have single-pane or older double-pane glass. West- and south-facing windows, which take the most direct sun through the afternoon, tend to drive the sharpest indoor temperature swings.Heat is only part of the seasonal complaint. Glare on monitors and televisions has grown more common as remote and hybrid work keeps more residents at desks during peak sun hours, when low afternoon light reflects off screens and forces blinds shut.“The most common issue we see in summer is a single room that never cools down, usually one with large west-facing glass,” said Blake Payne, general manager at Extreme Window Film. “Film cuts the heat at the glass before it loads up the air conditioner.”Modern films filter infrared radiation, which carries roughly half of the sun's energy, while still letting visible light through. That selective filtering allows a clear or lightly tinted film to reduce heat without darkening a room, a distinction that matters for homeowners who want to keep their natural light.For homeowners weighing options ahead of the hottest weeks, the company points to a few practical steps: treat west- and south-facing rooms first, since they gain the most heat; choose film by its total solar energy rejected and visible light transmission ratings rather than by how dark it looks; and confirm any film is rated compatible with dual-pane or low-emissivity glass to avoid thermal stress on the seal. Homeowners can review options through the company's residential window tinting service Guidance issued at the start of July aligns with the region's peak cooling period, when afternoon sun exposure and utility demand typically reach their highest points of the year.About Extreme Window FilmExtreme Window Film is a family-owned residential and commercial window tinting company based in Greenville, South Carolina. As an XPEL factory-certified installer, the company provides solar, heat-control, privacy, and UV-protection window film for homes and businesses across Greenville and the surrounding Upstate, including Simpsonville, Mauldin, Greer, and Fountain Inn. The company does not offer automotive tinting. Its office is located at 700 Woodruff Road, Suite 6, Greenville, SC 29607. More information is available at https://www.extremewindowfilm.com

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