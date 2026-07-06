Mongolia’s very first Immersive Experience brings the nation’s cultural heritage to life

Mongolian warriors Mongolian warriors immersive experience

A first-of-its-kind immersive exhibition in Mongolia exploring the evolution of human communication through digital storytelling opens this summer

ULAANBAATAR, MONGOLIA, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The "immersive" cultural wave that is shaping cultural, artistic, and technological trends in major cities around the world has officially opened its door in the heart of Ulaanbaatar.As Mongolia’s leading information and communications technology (ICT) group, Unitel Group is opening its largest digital gift to the public in celebration of its 20th anniversary. The company has officially launched “Urtuu” Immersive Experience, Mongolia’s first and largest immersive digital exhibition that brings life to the history of human communication.Unlike many immersive experiences around the world that bring existing artworks to life through digital projections and visual effects, the “Urtuu” offers a distinctive concept centered on the rich history of human communication. Through immersive storytelling, the experience connects the past, present, and future, inviting visitors to explore humanity's continuous quest to connect, communicate, and transcend boundaries. It showcases Mongolia’s unique heritage of communication and connectivity, engaging audiences through unprecedented digital solutions that actively stimulate the senses. As visitors journey through this rich legacy of communication, they will discover where the history of modern communication truly began.Ancient Horsemen Arrive at Modern-Day "Urtuu"Inspired by Urtuu's celebration of ancient history and the enduring power of human connection, horsemen from the Mongolian Horse Circus voluntarily paid tribute to the immersive experience by riding through the streets of Ulaanbaatar in full traditional armor. Their striking procession brought the city's history to life, culminating in their arrival at Urtuu as a gesture of respect for the exhibition's celebration of Mongolia's rich heritage.Upon arriving at URTUU, the riders dismounted and entered the exhibition, paying tribute to the historical significance of the ancient relay post system that once connected the vast Mongol Empire. The procession celebrated Mongolia’s heritage while inspiring a renewed sense of national pride and appreciation for the country’s enduring legacy of connectivity.Dr. G. Altansukh, Head of Department at the Institute of History and Ethnology of the Mongolian Academy of Sciences (Ph.D.)"The Mongolian horse relay (Urtuu) system is described as an early equivalent of today’s internet, representing a major breakthrough in speed and logistics that connected vast territories. Rooted in archaeological, historical, and linguistic research, the “Urtuu” exhibition presents the evolution of Mongolia’s communication history, from ancient rock carvings to the Hunnu and Mongol Empires, and ultimately to modern communication systems. Through advanced audio-visual technologies, the project aims to provide younger audiences with an immersive understanding of national heritage while strengthening cultural identity and historical awareness. It also highlights Mongolia’s historical contribution to global communication systems and its continued development within the modern digital ecosystem.”Lastly, to bring this ambitious production to international standards, more than 300 artists, historians, engineers, and creative professionals from seven countries, including Mongolia, the United States, France, China, Azerbaijan, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates, worked collaboratively on its development. In addition, Mongolian artists hand-drew all 5,925 frames of the animation, crafting a creative concept that honors the nation's cultural heritage and traditions while conveying the wisdom and messages of their ancestors to contemporary audiences.

Ancient Horsemen Arrive at Modern-Day "Urtuu"

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