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The Business Research Company's Pet Health Records Apps Market Growth Accelerates As Industry Expected To Reach $3.06 Billion By 2030

Expected to grow to $3.07 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The pet health records apps industry is experiencing significant expansion as more pet owners seek efficient ways to manage their animals' healthcare digitally. With rising pet adoption and technological advancements, this market is set to evolve rapidly in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and major trends shaping this sector.

Pet Health Records Apps Market Size and Expected Growth Trajectory

The pet health records apps market has shown impressive growth recently and is projected to continue on this path. It is forecasted to rise from $1.54 billion in 2025 to $1.77 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. This past growth has been driven by increasing global pet adoption, enhanced awareness about managing animal health, the digitization of veterinary clinics, widespread smartphone use among pet owners, and early acceptance of pet care mobile apps. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $3.07 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.8%. Factors contributing to this expansion include the growing demand for personalized pet healthcare, adoption of AI-powered veterinary diagnostics, telehealth services for pets, integration of wearable health devices for animals, and rising investments in digital pet care ecosystems. Emerging trends highlight the use of AI for health monitoring and wellness predictions, cloud-based medical record platforms, mobile-first veterinary communication tools, subscription-based pet care management systems, and an increased emphasis on preventive care through digital tracking and reminders.

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Understanding Pet Health Records Apps and Their Benefits

Pet health records apps serve as digital platforms that help pet owners and veterinarians store, organize, and access detailed health information about pets. These apps centralize data to ensure smooth continuity of care and simplify record management. They provide timely notifications, enhance communication between owners and veterinarians, and promote proactive and efficient management of pet health.

Key Factors Boosting Growth in the Pet Health Records Apps Market

The rising number of pet owners is a primary force accelerating growth in the pet health records apps market. Owning a pet involves responsibility for their health and wellbeing, and as urbanization increases and lifestyles become busier, many people turn to pets for companionship and emotional support. Pet health records apps make managing a pet’s medical history, vaccinations, medications, and appointments easier, ensuring timely care. For instance, in October 2025, the American Veterinary Medical Association reported that the percentage of respondents who had cats had increased to 47.6%, up from 43.5% in 2023. This growing pet ownership trend fuels demand for digital health management tools for animals.

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Increasing Preference for Digital and Convenient Pet Care Solutions

The push for convenient, technology-driven pet care services is another major factor propelling the pet health records apps market. Digital pet care enables quick and remote access to veterinary services, making health management hassle-free for pet owners. With the widespread adoption of smartphones and internet connectivity, accessing pet health information anytime and sharing it with veterinarians is easier than ever. Pet health records apps support this trend by centralizing medical data and sending timely reminders for treatments and vaccinations. According to The State of Veterinary Telehealth Report 2025 by Akveo Inc., about 30% of veterinarians in the U.S. were offering telehealth services such as video calls, phone consultations, and text communication by early 2023. This growing reliance on digital health solutions is a driving factor for the market.

Regional Outlook and Growth Patterns in the Pet Health Records Apps Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the pet health records apps market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The market report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market trends.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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