Little Rock Family-Owned Auto Glass Company Challenges Industry Standard with 30-45 Minute Installations

Daniel Seay and his business partner Dra Day stand outside the company's Little Rock headquarters, where the family-owned business is known for its commitment to Speed. Service. Price. Auto Glass Genie technicians perform a professional windshield installation at the company's Little Rock service center. The Auto Glass Genie leadership team oversees daily operations while focusing on the company's commitment to Speed. Service. Price.

Auto Glass Genie is growing across Little Rock by delivering fast windshield replacement, competitive pricing and lifetime chip repair.

Our mission is simple: provide fast, honest, high-quality auto glass service that gets Arkansas drivers safely back on the road.” — Daniel Seay

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A cracked windshield can quickly disrupt an entire day. Between finding a repair shop, waiting for an installation, and getting back on the road, many drivers expect replacing their auto glass to be a lengthy and frustrating experience.

A family-owned Arkansas company is working to change that expectation.

Auto Glass Genie, with two convenient locations on Kanis Road and University Avenue in Little Rock, has built its business around one simple promise: helping customers get back on the road safely and as quickly as possible without compromising quality, affordability, or customer service.

Known for its commitment to Speed. Service. Price., Auto Glass Genie completes most windshield replacements in approximately 30 to 45 minutes, allowing customers to spend less time waiting and more time getting back to work, family, and their daily routines.

"We understand that our customers' time is valuable," said Daniel Seay, owner of Auto Glass Genie. "When someone needs a windshield replaced, they're already dealing with an unexpected inconvenience. Our goal is to make the repair process as fast, affordable, and stress-free as possible while delivering workmanship they can trust."

In addition to windshield replacement, Auto Glass Genie provides rock chip repair, side and rear glass replacement, and automotive glass services for most domestic and foreign vehicles.

One of the company's most distinctive customer benefits is its complimentary chip repair for the life of the windshield installed by Auto Glass Genie. The lifetime benefit reflects the company's long-term commitment to standing behind its work and helping customers protect their investment long after the installation is complete.

As a family-owned and operated business, Auto Glass Genie has continued expanding throughout Central Arkansas by focusing on personalized customer service, quality craftsmanship, and building lasting relationships with the communities it serves.

Rather than measuring success by the number of vehicles serviced each day, the company says its greatest achievement is earning repeat customers and referrals from drivers who value honesty, reliability, and professional workmanship.

"We're grateful for every customer who trusts us with their vehicle," Seay said. "Our mission has always been simple: provide exceptional service, treat people the way we'd want our own families treated, and deliver quality work at a fair price. That's how we've grown, and that's how we plan to continue serving Arkansas for years to come."

Today, Auto Glass Genie proudly serves drivers throughout Central Arkansas from its two Little Rock locations while continuing to invest in faster service, experienced technicians, and an outstanding customer experience.

For more information or to schedule service, visit www.aglassgenie.com or call 501-500-0114.

About Auto Glass Genie

Auto Glass Genie is a family-owned and operated automotive glass company serving Central Arkansas from two Little Rock locations on Kanis Road and University Avenue. The company specializes in windshield replacement, rock chip repair, side and rear glass replacement, and automotive glass services for most vehicle makes and models. Built on the promise of Speed. Service. Price., Auto Glass Genie is committed to providing fast, reliable service, competitive pricing, exceptional customer care, and complimentary chip repair for the life of every windshield it installs.

Media Contact

Daniel Seay

Auto Glass Genie

501-500-0114

www.aglassgenie.com

FROM ROCK BOTTOM TO 5-STAR BRAND — DANIEL’S STORY OF AUTO GLASS GENIE & REBUILDING IN LITTLE ROCK

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