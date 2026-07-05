The Business Research Company

Latest Pavement Condition Survey Market Research by The Business Research Company Reveals Future Trends

Expected to grow to $2.03 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The pavement condition survey market has been gaining notable traction recently, driven by expanding infrastructure needs and increasing attention to road safety. As transportation networks grow and age, the demand for effective road assessment methods is becoming more critical. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional dynamics, and future trends shaping this important industry.

Strong Market Growth Expected in the Pavement Condition Survey Market

The market for pavement condition surveys has experienced substantial growth, reaching $1.39 billion in 2025. It is projected to grow further to $1.49 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This rise in market size over recent years is largely due to rapid development of road networks, increasing vehicle usage and traffic congestion, continued reliance on manual inspection methods, deterioration of aging road systems, and limited budgets for municipal maintenance programs.

Download a free sample of the pavement condition survey market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=21453446&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Future Growth Outlook for the Pavement Condition Survey Market

Looking ahead, the pavement condition survey market is expected to expand to $2.03 billion by 2030, with an anticipated CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. This growth will be driven by greater focus on preventive maintenance strategies, increased public funding for infrastructure upgrades, growing use of public-private partnerships, tightening road safety and compliance regulations, and rising demand for faster, more frequent pavement evaluations. Key trends include greater standardization of pavement rating systems globally, expansion of government-led road safety audit initiatives, increased outsourcing of inspection services, wider adoption of lifecycle-based maintenance planning, and growing popularity of rapid visual inspection technologies.

Understanding What Pavement Condition Surveys Entail

A pavement condition survey involves inspecting and evaluating road surfaces to determine their overall condition, including identifying defects like cracks, potholes, and surface wear. These surveys are vital for guiding maintenance priorities and ensuring roads remain safe, efficient, and durable over time.

View the full pavement condition survey market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pavement-condition-survey-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Road Infrastructure Development as a Growth Catalyst for Pavement Condition Surveys

The ongoing expansion and improvement of road infrastructure are key drivers behind the rising demand for pavement condition surveys. Road infrastructure development encompasses the construction, upgrade, and upkeep of roads to enhance transportation connectivity, safety, and efficiency. Economic growth often fuels such development, as improved roads reduce travel times and transportation costs for both people and goods. Pavement condition surveys support this development by assessing pavement health, detecting damage early, and informing timely repairs to increase road quality, safety, and lifespan. For example, in April 2025, the UK Parliament reported that local authorities spent $6.0 billion (£4.8 billion) on road maintenance in 2023/24, including $3.75 billion (£3.0 billion) for structural treatments, $1.63 billion (£1.3 billion) for routine maintenance, and $0.63 billion (£0.5 billion) on highway policy and planning. This substantial investment underscores how infrastructure projects are fueling market growth.

Heightened Emphasis on Road Safety Boosts Pavement Condition Survey Demand

The focus on road safety is another major factor accelerating growth in the pavement condition survey market. Road safety involves measures to prevent accidents and protect all road users. With rising traffic volumes and increasing accident rates, there is growing urgency to improve safety standards. Pavement condition surveys play a critical role by identifying road surface defects like cracks and potholes that can cause accidents through skidding or loss of vehicle control. Timely maintenance based on survey findings helps reduce such risks. For instance, in June 2025, the Transport Accident Commission in Australia reported 296 fatalities on Victorian roads from July 2024 to June 2025, an increase of 9 deaths compared to the previous year’s 287. This rise highlights the ongoing need for improved road safety, driving demand for pavement condition assessments.

North America Leads the Pavement Condition Survey Market While Asia-Pacific Grows Rapidly

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the pavement condition survey market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Other regions covered in the market analysis include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

Our latest 2026 market reports provide expanded strategic and visual intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, together with updated graphics and tables.

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.