Information Technology Infrastructure Utility Service Market Forecast To Hit $102.8Billion By 2030 Amid Industry Growth

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The Business Research Company’s Information Technology Infrastructure Utility Service Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The information technology infrastructure utility service market is experiencing significant momentum as businesses increasingly seek flexible and cost-effective IT solutions. With rapid technological advancements and growing enterprise demands, this sector is set to witness sustained expansion in the coming years. Below is an overview of the market size, key growth drivers, major regional players, and emerging trends shaping the future of this dynamic market.

Information Technology Infrastructure Utility Service Market Size and Growth Outlook

The information technology infrastructure utility service market has demonstrated strong growth recently. It is projected to rise from $69.22 billion in 2025 to $74.79 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This historic expansion is mainly driven by increasing digitization across enterprises, ongoing data center growth, advances in virtualization technologies, rising demand for scalable computing solutions, and pressure to optimize IT infrastructure costs.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $102.81 billion by 2030 with an enhanced CAGR of 8.3%. Factors contributing to this forecast include the acceleration of cloud-first strategies by enterprises, growing demand for flexible and elastic computing resources, wider adoption of AI-driven infrastructure automation, increased use of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and expansion of subscription-based IT infrastructure models. Key trends shaping the market involve shifting consumption toward pay-as-you-use models instead of heavy capital expenditure investments, rapid adoption of hybrid infrastructure utility services, rising automation and self-service portals for provisioning, growth in multi-tenant infrastructure settings, and heightened demand for highly available and fault-tolerant infrastructure services.

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Understanding the Information Technology Infrastructure Utility Service Concept

Information technology infrastructure utility service provides IT resources as on-demand, scalable utilities similar to cloud services. This model enables organizations to lower capital expenses by paying only for the infrastructure they actually consume. It offers flexibility and cost efficiency while supporting dynamic business needs through standardized, automated, and remotely managed service delivery.

Primary Growth Factor: Rising Enterprise Cloud Adoption

The expanding adoption of enterprise cloud platforms is a key driver for the information technology infrastructure utility service market. This adoption involves organizations migrating their IT applications, systems, and data to cloud environments to enhance scalability, flexibility, and operational performance. The main appeal of enterprise cloud adoption lies in reducing upfront infrastructure investments by enabling pay-per-use pricing, which lowers overall IT operational costs. Cloud platforms also enable IT infrastructure to be delivered as automated, standardized, and remotely managed services, increasing efficiency and allowing businesses to access resources more quickly and flexibly. For example, in March 2025, the UK’s Office for National Statistics reported that in 2023, 91% of firms utilizing AI also depended on cloud-based computing systems and applications, while 83% leveraged specialized cloud equipment. This trend reinforces how enterprise cloud adoption is propelling growth within the infrastructure utility service market.

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Another Important Driver: Expansion of Digital Transformation Efforts

Digital transformation initiatives are playing a significant role in boosting demand for information technology infrastructure utility services. These initiatives focus on integrating digital technologies to modernize business processes and enhance operational performance. The rising need for improved efficiency is encouraging organizations to automate workflows, reduce costs, and increase productivity through digital tools. Digital transformation fundamentally supports IT infrastructure utility services by shifting IT resource management toward agile, cloud-enabled, and automated utility service models that optimize resource use and enhance service delivery. According to Backlinko LLC, a US SEO education firm, investments in digital transformation reached $2.5 trillion in 2024 and are projected to grow to $3.9 trillion by 2027. This substantial investment highlights how digital transformation efforts are fueling the expansion of the IT infrastructure utility service market.

Regional Market Leaders and Growth Potential

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the information technology infrastructure utility service market, driven by its advanced cloud adoption and mature IT infrastructure. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period thanks to rapid digitization, expanding enterprise IT needs, and growing cloud penetration. The market analysis also spans key regions including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, presenting a comprehensive view of global market trends and opportunities.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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