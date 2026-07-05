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The Business Research Company's Over-The-Counter (OTC) Veterinary Drugs Market Forecast To Hit $13.57Billion By 2030 Amid Strong Industry Growth

Expected to grow to $6.32 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The market for over-the-counter (OTC) veterinary drugs has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, driven by various factors linked to animal health and pet care. With increasing pet ownership and expanding livestock populations, the demand for accessible veterinary medications continues to rise. Let’s explore the market’s current size, growth prospects, key drivers, and regional dynamics.

Projected Growth Trajectory and Market Size of the OTC Veterinary Drugs Market

The OTC veterinary drugs market is set to grow from $8.93 billion in 2025 to $9.7 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This upward trend in the historical period has been fueled by factors such as increasing rates of pet ownership, a growing global livestock population, wider availability of veterinary pharmaceuticals through retail channels, heightened awareness of animal health and hygiene, and the expansion of animal healthcare infrastructure in rural areas. Looking forward, the market is forecasted to reach $13.57 billion by 2030, experiencing a CAGR of 8.8%. This growth will be supported by rising demand for preventive animal healthcare, the expanding role of e-commerce platforms for veterinary drug sales, increased spending on companion animal health, and a growing focus on nutraceuticals and supplements in veterinary care. Additional drivers include efforts to combat antimicrobial resistance through OTC alternatives.

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Emerging Trends Shaping the OTC Veterinary Drugs Market

The market is seeing a marked increase in the adoption of over-the-counter antiparasitic and anti-infective drugs, which simplify animal care for both livestock and pets. There is also growing interest in nutraceutical OTC supplements that support immune function and joint health in animals. Dermatological OTC products aimed at managing skin and coat conditions are gaining popularity as well. Another significant trend is the rise of e-commerce platforms, which facilitate direct access to veterinary OTC medicines, making it easier for consumers to obtain the products they need. Furthermore, broad-spectrum OTC formulations are increasingly being used for preventive animal health management, highlighting the importance of accessible and effective care options.

Understanding OTC Veterinary Drugs and Their Role

Over-the-counter veterinary drugs are medications that animal owners can purchase without a veterinarian's prescription. These drugs are designed for the treatment, prevention, or management of common health issues in animals. They are considered safe and effective when used according to the instructions on the packaging, allowing pet owners to manage routine care conveniently and responsibly.

View the full over-the-counter (otc) veterinary drugs market report:

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Pet Ownership as a Key Growth Driver in the OTC Veterinary Drugs Market

One of the main forces behind the growth of the OTC veterinary drugs market is the rising rate of pet ownership. This trend reflects the increasing number of households or individuals who have one or more pets, driven largely by the desire for companionship and emotional support. As more people welcome pets into their homes, the demand for accessible and affordable veterinary medications grows. For example, in March 2025, the American Pet Products Association (APPA) reported that the number of U.S. households owning at least one pet rose from 82 million in 2023 to 94 million. This significant increase underlines the expanding market potential for OTC veterinary drugs.

Regional Market Insights in the OTC Veterinary Drugs Sector

In 2025, North America emerged as the largest market for OTC veterinary drugs. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report includes insights from various regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of the global market landscape.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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