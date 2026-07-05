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The Business Research Company's Oral Obesity Therapies Market Size To Reach $6.31Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 9.9%

Expected to grow to $99.22 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The market for oral obesity therapies is witnessing rapid expansion as obesity rates climb and awareness about metabolic health grows worldwide. These treatments are increasingly becoming a vital part of weight management strategies, with evolving drug developments and healthcare innovations driving demand. Let’s explore the market’s size, growth factors, key regions, and ongoing trends that are shaping the future of oral obesity therapies.

Market Size and Growth Outlook of the Oral Obesity Therapies Market

The oral obesity therapies market has experienced significant growth in recent years and is projected to continue this upward trajectory. From a valuation of $3.94 billion in 2025, it is expected to rise to $4.32 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. Looking further ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $6.32 billion by 2030, with a slightly higher CAGR of 9.9%. This robust expansion is linked to factors such as the adoption of oral GLP-1 therapies, increasing preference for personalized metabolic treatments, advancements in telemedicine for obesity care, the development of next-generation oral incretin drugs, and growing investments by pharmaceutical companies in obesity drug pipelines.

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Understanding Oral Obesity Therapies and Their Mechanisms

Oral obesity therapies consist of medications taken by mouth aimed at managing and treating obesity by targeting appetite control, metabolism, or fat absorption processes. These treatments operate through different mechanisms, including suppressing hunger signals in the brain, enhancing feelings of fullness, or limiting the absorption of dietary fats in the digestive system. Their multifaceted approach helps patients achieve sustained weight loss and better metabolic health.

Key Factors Driving Demand in the Oral Obesity Therapies Market

The rising global prevalence of obesity is a primary factor fueling growth in the oral obesity therapies sector. Obesity, characterized by excessive body fat accumulation, significantly increases the risk of chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and hypertension. It is largely driven by higher consumption of calorie-dense processed foods coupled with sedentary lifestyles, leading to energy imbalance and weight gain. Oral obesity medications aid weight management by regulating hunger-related hormones and limiting calorie absorption, contributing to healthier outcomes over time.

View the full oral obesity therapies market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oral-obesity-therapies-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Real-World Evidence Supporting Market Growth

For instance, in May 2025, data from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities in the UK highlighted that during 2023–2024, overweight and obesity prevalence was higher among men (69.7%) compared to women (59.2%). However, obesity alone was slightly more prevalent among women (26.9%) than men (26.2%). This persistent high prevalence underscores the critical need for effective obesity treatments, which in turn supports expanding demand for oral obesity therapies.

Leading Regional Markets in Oral Obesity Therapies

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the oral obesity therapies market, driven by widespread healthcare infrastructure and heightened focus on obesity management. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period, reflecting growing obesity rates, rising healthcare investments, and expanding access to innovative treatments. The market report covers comprehensive regional insights, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a global perspective on market developments.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

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