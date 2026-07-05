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The Business Research Company's Ophthalmology Devices Market Size to Reach Billion by 2030 with CAGR

Expected to grow to $99.22 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The ophthalmology devices market has witnessed significant expansion recently, reflecting growing global attention to eye health and vision care. With advancements in technology and rising awareness, this sector is expected to continue its rapid development over the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and emerging trends shaping the future of ophthalmology devices.

Current Market Size and Projected Growth of the Ophthalmology Devices Market

The ophthalmology devices market has experienced swift growth and is projected to expand from $56.61 billion in 2025 to $63.23 billion in 2026, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The expansion during the historical period has been largely fueled by an aging global population, increasing cases of cataracts and glaucoma, improvements in hospital ophthalmology infrastructure, heightened awareness of eye care, and easier access to basic diagnostic ophthalmic equipment.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue this upward trajectory, reaching $99.22 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.9%. This anticipated growth stems from rising demand for minimally invasive eye surgeries, greater healthcare spending on vision-related care, the rise of specialized eye care centers in emerging regions, advancements in precision surgical tools, and increased adoption of sophisticated refractive correction procedures. Key market trends include growing use of minimally invasive surgical systems, state-of-the-art phacoemulsification methods, laser-based vision correction, expansion of disposable surgical instruments to minimize infection risks, and a surge in premium intraocular lens implantation and customization options.

Understanding the Role of Ophthalmology Devices in Eye Care

Ophthalmology devices comprise highly specialized medical tools designed to diagnose, monitor, and treat various eye diseases and vision problems. These instruments facilitate accurate detection of eye conditions, enable precise therapeutic interventions, and improve visual outcomes for patients. By supporting early diagnosis and effective management, ophthalmology devices help maintain eye health and reduce the chances of permanent vision loss.

View the full ophthalmology devices market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ophthalmology-devices-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Primary Factors Fueling Growth in the Global Ophthalmology Devices Market

One of the major drivers propelling this market is the increasing prevalence of eye disorders worldwide. Conditions such as glaucoma, cataracts, macular degeneration, and refractive errors affect vision and eye function, and their numbers are rising due to aging populations and lifestyle-related risk factors. Ophthalmology devices provide essential diagnostic, monitoring, and treatment solutions that enable early intervention, preventing vision deterioration and improving patient care standards.

A striking example comes from February 2026, when the World Health Organization reported that over 2.2 billion people globally suffer from near or distance vision impairment, with nearly 1 billion of those cases either preventable or untreated. This enormous burden underscores the urgent need for advanced ophthalmic care and is a significant catalyst driving demand within the ophthalmology devices market.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Outlook in Ophthalmology Devices

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the ophthalmology devices market, reflecting its well-established healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of advanced technologies. However, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare access, increasing awareness about eye health, and rising investments in specialized eye care facilities. The global market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of industry trends and opportunities worldwide.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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