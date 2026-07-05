Mobile Device Repair Parts Market Outlook 2030: Market Size, CAGR, Trends And Forecast Analysis

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The Business Research Company’s Mobile Device Repair Parts Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mobile device repair parts sector has seen significant expansion recently, driven by rising smartphone use and increasing device wear and tear. As digital connectivity deepens, the demand for repair components continues to grow, making this market an important area for investors and service providers alike. Here’s an overview of the current market landscape, key growth drivers, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping this industry.

Mobile Device Repair Parts Market Size and Projected Growth Through 2030

The market for mobile device repair parts has experienced rapid growth and is set to continue this trend. It is projected to increase from $20.67 billion in 2025 to $23.45 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. Looking further ahead, the market is expected to reach $39.18 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.7%. This expansion is fueled by factors such as the rise in smartphone ownership, increasing damage to devices, the proliferation of independent repair shops, expanded availability of spare parts online, and the decreasing repairability of older device models.

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Key Factors Contributing to Growth in the Mobile Device Repair Parts Market

One of the main drivers behind the market’s growth is the rising penetration of smartphones and tablets worldwide. Smartphone and tablet penetration refers to the percentage of people who own or actively use these devices. More affordable phones, better internet infrastructure, and expanding digital services have led to a surge in device adoption. Repair parts play a crucial role here by making maintenance more affordable and extending device lifespans. For example, a report from Demandsage in March 2026 noted that around 5.78 billion people globally use smartphones, with over 7.58 billion smartphones currently in use, indicating many users own multiple devices. This widespread adoption is directly boosting demand for repair components.

Online Platform Growth as a Catalyst for Market Expansion

Another significant growth driver is the rapid increase in online platforms, which depend heavily on functioning mobile devices. Online platforms allow users to access digital content and services seamlessly, facilitated by smartphones that provide constant internet connectivity. Mobile device repair parts ensure these devices remain operational, supporting continuous digital engagement. For instance, a December 2025 report from Uswitch highlighted that as of 2024, Netflix was the most subscribed platform in the UK, with nearly 58% of households paying for access, while YouTube accounted for roughly 72% of all online visits as of March 2024. UK adults spend on average 4 hours and 31 minutes daily consuming digital content, emphasizing the critical role of device functionality in enabling this behavior. This dependency on online platforms is a strong factor driving market growth.

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Understanding Mobile Device Repair Parts and Their Applications

Mobile device repair parts consist of individual components used to fix or replace faulty or broken sections within smartphones, tablets, and other portable electronics. Examples include display assemblies, cameras, and internal circuit boards, all essential for restoring a device’s performance. These parts are utilized by technicians, service centers, and end-users to extend the functional lifespan of devices and improve usability, which contributes to the sustainability of electronic products.

Regional Market Leadership and Emerging Growth Areas

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the mobile device repair parts market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers a broad range of regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global landscape and highlighting opportunities in emerging markets.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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